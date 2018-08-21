You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain to US, Europe: 'Go further' to counter Russia

Tue, Aug 21, 2018 - 9:13 AM

[WASHINGTON] New British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Tuesday will urge the United States and European countries to do more to call out Russia's "malign behaviour" and keep Vladimir Putin in check, notably by implementing tough sanctions.

"The established rules of international conduct are repeatedly being flouted by major countries like Russia," Mr Hunt was to say in Washington, in his first major policy speech since succeeding Boris Johnson in July.

"Such aggressive and malign behavior undermines the international order that keeps us safe," Mr Hunt was to tell an audience at the US Institute of Peace, a nonpartisan think tank, according to excerpts provided by the Foreign Office.

"Of course we must engage with Moscow, but we must also be blunt: Russia's foreign policy under President Putin has made the world a more dangerous place."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

London has blamed the March poisoning in southwestern England of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia - using a Soviet-made nerve agent - on Moscow, plunging the two countries into a diplomatic crisis.

A number of Western countries have punished Moscow by expelling Russian diplomats in a coordinated manner, and some have gone further with other punitive measures.

Those come on top on sanctions already in place over Russia's annexation of Crimea or Moscow's interference in foreign elections, notably in the 2016 presidential vote in the United States.

Mr Hunt, who is to meet on Wednesday with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, will ask London's allies to do more.

"Today, the United Kingdom asks its allies to go further by calling on the European Union to ensure its sanctions against Russia are comprehensive, and that we truly stand shoulder to shoulder with the US," Hunt will say, according to the excerpts.

"That means calling out and responding to transgressions with one voice whenever and wherever they occur, from the streets of Salisbury to the fate of Crimea."

The administration of US President Donald Trump has been firm with Moscow, regularly announcing new sanctions over the Skripal case, but that message is sometimes muddied by Trump's willingness to improve ties with Putin.

At his July summit with the Russian leader in Helsinki, Mr Trump appeared to be rather conciliatory towards his counterpart, shortly after raising hackles at a Nato summit in Brussels with his contrarian stance.

That earned the president widespread criticism at home, even angering many in his own Republican Party.

For Mr Hunt, Nato's "credibility" has taken a hit.

"Those who do not share our values need to know that there will always be a serious price to pay if red lines are crossed - whether territorial incursions, the use of banned weapons or, increasingly, cyber attacks," he was to warn.

AFP

Government & Economy

Taiwan 'won't bow to pressure', says President Tsai Ing-wen amid China tensions

Australia's Turnbull survives ballot to remain prime minister

Venezuela braces for currency devaluation storm

Venezuela cuts five zeros from currency as economic plan sows confusion

Melania Trump to make solo Africa trip

Some Venezuelans, alarmed by Maduro's measures, speed up plans to flee

Editor's Choice

file715dt1dm7jrmb8x21yt.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

GST, tax hikes could help fund new healthcare, housing initiatives

BT_20180821_ABSTRATEGY10_3537947.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Africa's a growth market, but it's a long-term play

bankfile.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX firms' Aug buybacks exceed S$100m

Most Read

1 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats
2 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
3 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
4 Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, Annica, Nam Cheong, TT International, Frasers Property
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file715dt1dm7jrmb8x21yt.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

GST, tax hikes could help fund new healthcare, housing initiatives

BT_20180821_ABSTRATEGY10_3537947.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Africa's a growth market, but it's a long-term play

BT_20180821_NRHDB21_3538016.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

HDB value proposition improves as market awaits scheme details

Aug 21, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Vibrant, Techcomp, Sembcorp, Perennial, Sarine Tech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening