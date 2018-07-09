You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain's Brexit minister David Davis steps down: reports

Mon, Jul 09, 2018 - 7:23 AM

BP_Davis_090718_24.jpg
Britain's Brexit minister David Davis has resigned two days after the cabinet approved a plan to keep strong economic ties with the European Union after leaving the bloc, British media reported on Sunday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Britain's Brexit minister David Davis has resigned two days after the cabinet approved a plan to keep strong economic ties with the European Union after leaving the bloc, British media reported on Sunday.

Mr Davis, who was appointed two years ago to head up the newly-created Department for Exiting the European Union, had reportedly threatened to quit several times over Prime Minister Theresa May's stance in Brexit talks.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Torrential rains kill at least 88 in western Japan

US warships pass through Taiwan Strait amid China tensions

British woman dies after exposure to Novichok nerve agent

Mind the gap? No, not yet, say chip exporters

Local players tackle industrial water demand

Trade war, US-Korean diplomacy to decide market stability

Editor's Choice

BP_ElecMan_090718_3.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Mind the gap? No, not yet, say chip exporters

BT_20180709_YOFOX_3493857.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

New M&C CEO gunning for asset-driven growth

BP_SGward_090718_4.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Opinion

Navigating critical illness plans

Most Read

1 Singapore property, bank stocks tumble on new cooling measures; analysts slash target prices
2 'A sledgehammer to kill a fly': Experts surprised by 'severity' of new property curbs
3 Over 1,000 condo units sold in one night as buyers race the clock
4 En bloc fever set to be tamed, big sites at greatest risk: analysts
5 Family member of OG founder in court for harassing husband of alleged lover
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_ElecMan_090718_3.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Mind the gap? No, not yet, say chip exporters

BT_20180709_LLWATER93REY_3494233.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Technology

Local players tackle industrial water demand

BT_20180709_YOFOX_3493857.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

New M&C CEO gunning for asset-driven growth

BP_SGward_090718_4.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Opinion

Navigating critical illness plans

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening