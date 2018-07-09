Britain's Brexit minister David Davis steps down: reports

Britain's Brexit minister David Davis has resigned two days after the cabinet approved a plan to keep strong economic ties with the European Union after leaving the bloc, British media reported on Sunday.

Mr Davis, who was appointed two years ago to head up the newly-created Department for Exiting the European Union, had reportedly threatened to quit several times over Prime Minister Theresa May's stance in Brexit talks.

AFP