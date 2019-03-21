You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain's May says still 'determined' to deliver Brexit

Thu, Mar 21, 2019 - 7:06 AM

BP_Theresa May_210319_9.jpg
Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she remained "determined" to deliver Brexit, hours after formally requesting European Union leaders grant a three-month delay to Britain's departure from the bloc.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she remained "determined" to deliver Brexit, hours after formally requesting European Union leaders grant a three-month delay to Britain's departure from the bloc.

"I passionately hope MPs will find a way to back the deal I have negotiated with the EU," she said in a statement, referring to an agreement British lawmakers have already rejected twice but which Mrs May plans to put to another vote.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Acting Pentagon chief Shanahan investigated over Boeing bias

Trump: China tariffs may remain for 'substantial period'

Singapore hopeful for China-backed Asia trade pact this year

Dutch PM to lose Senate majority as populists surge: exit poll

Trump says Mueller investigation report should be made public

Federal Reserve now expects no US interest rate hikes in 2019

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_210319_2.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS out to identify cases of tardy corporate disclosure

BT_20190321_PGPENNY_3730002.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goh Hin Calm gets 3 years for role in trading conspiracy

BP_Oxley_210319_7.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Terminated hotel deal a setback for Oxley's deleveraging plans

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
4 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
5 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO

Must Read

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_210319_2.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS out to identify cases of tardy corporate disclosure

BT_20190321_PGPENNY_3730002.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goh Hin Calm gets 3 years for role in trading conspiracy

lwx_Chan Chun Sing_210319_17.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore hopeful for China-backed Asia trade pact this year

BT_20190321_ABIRISH_3729950.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Looking for the pot of gold in Asia's rainbow

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening