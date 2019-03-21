Britain's May says still 'determined' to deliver Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she remained "determined" to deliver Brexit, hours after formally requesting European Union leaders grant a three-month delay to Britain's departure from the bloc.

"I passionately hope MPs will find a way to back the deal I have negotiated with the EU," she said in a statement, referring to an agreement British lawmakers have already rejected twice but which Mrs May plans to put to another vote.

