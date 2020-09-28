British ministers prepare for social lockdown in northern Britain, London

Get our introductory offer at only
[LONDON] The British government is planning to enforce a total social lockdown across a majority of northern Britain and potentially London, to combat a second wave of Covid-19, The Times reported late on Sunday.
Under the new lockdown measures being considered, all pubs, restaurants and...
