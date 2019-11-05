You are here

British MPs choose Lindsay Hoyle as new Parliament speaker

Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 7:04 AM

[LONDON] British MPs voted Monday for Labour lawmaker Lindsay Hoyle to be the next speaker of Britain's parliament, replacing John Bercow, who has played a key and controversial role in the Brexit saga.

Mr Hoyle - a Labour MP for 22 years and Mr Bercow's deputy since 2010 - beat out six other contenders for the role, winning the support of 325 of the 540 MPs present for a fourth and final round of voting in the House of Commons.

