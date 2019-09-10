British parliament suspended until Oct 14: government

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow condemned the move as "an act of executive fiat" and one of the protesting MPs was seen trying to stop him leaving the chamber to take part in the ceremony, which suspends parliament until October 14.

[LONDON] Britain's parliament on Tuesday began a controversial five-week suspension during a ceremony marred by a protest in which opposition MPs held up signs reading "SILENCED" and shouted "Shame on you!".

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow condemned the move as "an act of executive fiat" and one of the protesting MPs was seen trying to stop him leaving the chamber to take part in the ceremony, which suspends parliament until October 14.

AFP