British PM Johnson tells China: we shall not walk away from Hong Kong

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 2:03 PM

rk_BorisJohnson_030620.jpg
"Hong Kong succeeds because its people are free," Mr Johnson wrote in The Times. "If China proceeds, this would be in direct conflict with its obligations under the joint declaration, a legally binding treaty registered with the United Nations."
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] The United Kingdom will not walk away from the people of Hong Kong if China imposes a national security law which conflicts with Beijing's international obligations under a 1984 accord, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"Hong Kong succeeds because its people are free," Mr Johnson wrote in The Times. "If China proceeds, this would be in direct conflict with its obligations under the joint declaration, a legally binding treaty registered with the United Nations."

"Many people in Hong Kong fear that their way of life — which China pledged to uphold — is under threat," Mr Johnson said.

"If China proceeds to justify their fears, then Britain could not in good conscience shrug our shoulders and walk away; instead we will honour our obligations and provide an alternative," he said.

The newspaper said that Britain's National Security Council agreed on Tuesday to "rebalance" Britain's relationship with China.

REUTERS

