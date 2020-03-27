You are here

Home > Government & Economy

British PM Johnson tests positive for Covid-19

Fri, Mar 27, 2020 - 8:09 PM

doc79vvutbbdmwj8pdxcgm_doc79u0zdewomqnw21eja.jpg
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday that he is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday that he is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," he said on Twitter, posting a video message.

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus," he wrote.

"Be in no doubt that I can continue thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus," he added in the video message.

A Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement that Mr Johnson, whose partner Carrie Symonds is pregnant, experienced mild symptoms on Thursday and was tested for Covid-19 on the personal advice of England's chief medical officer.

SEE ALSO

BlackGold extends cut off date for bond subscription agreement

The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff, the spokesperson added.

In his video message, Mr Johnson thanked workers in Britain's state-run National Health Service (NHS) for their efforts in battling the spread of the virus.

A total of 11,658 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Britain, and 578 deaths.

Earlier this week Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, also tested positive for the virus.

The government confirmed this week that if Mr Johnson was incapacitated, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would temporarily assume the role of prime minister.

AFP

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Malaysia announces RM250b stimulus package to cushion impact of coronavirus

Govt will do whatever it takes to help Singaporeans through Covid-19 outbreak: PM Lee

MOM to enforce safe-distancing measures; firms which flout rules face stop-work order

Singapore hotels 51% full in Feb 2020, room revenues plunge 40%: STB

Singapore, South Korea affirm importance of keeping trade, supply chains open

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 27, 2020 07:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Huan Hsin widens loss, needs more time for exit-offer proposal

ELECTRONICS contract manufacturer Huan Hsin Holdings, told by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to delist in December...

Mar 27, 2020 06:34 PM
Companies & Markets

Koyo unit bags electrical contracts

KOYO International announced on Friday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Koyo Engineering (South-east Asia) has been...

Mar 27, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Mar 27, 2020 06:07 PM
Companies & Markets

Kim Heng Offshore & Marine incorporates JV company and branch in Taiwan

A WHOLLY-OWNED subsidiary of Kim Heng Offshore & Marine Holdings has incorporated a joint venture (JV) company,...

Mar 27, 2020 05:46 PM
Companies & Markets

BlackGold extends cut off date for bond subscription agreement

BLACKGOLD Natural Resources is extending the cut-off date for Jinzhou Business Investment Logistics Co (JBIL) to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.