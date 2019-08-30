You are here

Home > Government & Economy

British PM's Brexit position "totally unreasonable", Ireland says

Fri, Aug 30, 2019 - 5:00 PM

doc76vwdbn5a51ivgn45fr_doc76v1i6rtzog1ctyhyjvh.jpg
"Boris Johnson is outlining a very clear and firm position but it is a totally unreasonable position that the EU cannot facilitate and he must know that," said Ireland's foreign minister Simon Coveney
Bloomberg

[DUBLIN] Britain's prime minister is pursuing a "totally unreasonable" position on Brexit that the EU cannot facilitate and the radical change of approach puts the onus on London to find a way out, Ireland's foreign minister said on Friday.

"Boris Johnson is outlining a very clear and firm position but it is a totally unreasonable position that the EU cannot facilitate and he must know that," Simon Coveney told Ireland's Newstalk radio station in an interview.

"The British government has changed their approach radically so the British government are going to have to bring forward solutions. We have always said that if people have alternatives that can do the same job as the (Irish border) backstop, well then let's hear it...But every time we ask that question, the answer isn't convincing. In fact sometimes you don't get an answer at all." 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Indian state on alert ahead of publication of citizenship register

Japan's curbs on high-tech materials exports to South Korea could backfire

Amid crisis, China rejected Hong Kong plan to appease protesters: sources

Why the fate of Samsung’s billionaire heir turns on horses

Trump launches new Pentagon command for space warfare

MAS sets up steering committee for switch from interest rate benchmark SOR

Editor's Choice

nz_grab_300824.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

New chapter in banking begins as applications open for digital banks

nz_sme_300825.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digital vs cheque payments: SMEs want it both ways

nz_supermarket_300827.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reit universe may soon welcome a new asset class: grocery-anchored malls

Must Read

Aug 30, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS sets up steering committee for switch from interest rate benchmark SOR

Aug 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending drops in July as home loans shrink further: MAS preliminary data

nz_grab_300824.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

New chapter in banking begins as applications open for digital banks

nz_sme_300825.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digital vs cheque payments: SMEs want it both ways

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly