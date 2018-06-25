British tourist killed in Cyprus hit-and-run

[NICOSIA] A British tourist was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Sunday near the Cypriot resort city of Paphos, police said.

The 39-year-old man was found dead at the scene after police responded to reports of an incident in the south-western coastal resort of Peyia at around 2.30 am (1130 GMT on Saturday).

The car was later found by police after being dumped in the sea.

Police arrested a man and woman in connection to the man's death.

A Paphos court on Sunday extended their detention for eight days on suspicion of pre-meditated murder.

Police said a 32-year-old British man also hit by the car was being treated at hospital, describing his condition as "out of danger".

According to local media reports, the two suspects and the tourists were involved in an argument at a pub in Peyia earlier in the evening.

Neither the identity of the dead tourist nor the two suspects have been released.

AFP