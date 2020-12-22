You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Brits rush to supermarkets ahead of Christmas as borders close

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 12:15 AM

[LONDON] Britons rushed to supermarkets on Monday to stock up for Christmas after stricter pandemic rules meant last-minute changes to their plans and as countries closed borders to Britain, raising fears of supply shortages.

On traditionally one of the busiest shopping days of the year, large queues snaked around some Tesco, Sainsbury's, Waitrose, Marks & Spencer, Aldi and Lidl stores, according to Reuters reporters across London.

Many shoppers were buying traditional Christmas fare, or adapting it after Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed stricter measures from Sunday which have stopped many families meeting up and pushed people to rush to buy food for their own gatherings.

"Sunday was exceptionally busy - today has gone bananas," said one supermarket manager.

At Waitrose in Clapham, many shoppers had planned to leave London to see family for the festive period but were now stocking up for a Christmas in the capital.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Meat and milk were sold out in some supermarkets but traditional panic buying targets such as baked beans and pasta were in good supply.

Gaps will start to appear on British supermarket shelves within days if transport ties with mainland Europe are not quickly restored, Sainsbury's warned on Monday.

Sainsbury's said all products for "the Great British Christmas lunch" were already in the country and it had plentiful supplies of these.

Mr Johnson's spokesman said supply chains were resilient.

"It remains the position that people should shop normally," the spokesman said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Regulator clears way for use of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Europe

China regulator tightens guideline on biological products, including vaccines

Singapore receives first batch of Covid-19 vaccines

Australia detects new UK strain

Thailand considers more lockdowns as seafood workers hit by virus

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 21, 2020 11:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Malaysian glove maker denies its workers are living in shipping containers

[KUALA LUMPUR] A Malaysian glove maker has denied hundreds of its workers are living in metal shipping containers in...

Dec 21, 2020 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

Regulator clears way for use of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Europe

[AMSTERDAM] Europe's medicines regulator on Monday approved the use of the Covid-19 vaccine jointly developed by US...

Dec 21, 2020 11:44 PM
Technology

Aramco to bring Google Cloud services to Saudi Arabia

[DUBAI] Saudi Aramco Development, a subsidiary of Aramco, has teamed up with Google Cloud to offer cloud services to...

Dec 21, 2020 11:13 PM
Life & Culture

Ariana Grande announces engagement to Dalton Gomez

[NEW YORK] Pop star Ariana Grande is engaged to luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez, she announced on Instagram...

Dec 21, 2020 10:41 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street tumbles at open on virus concerns

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Monday as a new strain of the coronavirus in Britain raised fears of further...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore property investment market likely to get 'shot in the arm' in 2021: CBRE

Australia detects new UK strain

Singapore Airlines has spent S$7.1b of S$8.8b raised in rights issue

CPH to seek shareholder approval for proposed factory disposal

Singapore's vaccine hub quest to drive up cold storage rents: Cushman & Wakefield

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for