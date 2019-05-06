You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Brunei says it won't enforce gay death penalty after backlash

Mon, May 06, 2019 - 9:00 AM

AK_hb_0605.jpg
Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on Sunday extended a moratorium on the death penalty to incoming legislation prohibiting gay sex, seeking to temper a global backlash led by celebrities such as George Clooney and Elton John.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN] Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on Sunday extended a moratorium on the death penalty to incoming legislation prohibiting gay sex, seeking to temper a global backlash led by celebrities such as George Clooney and Elton John.

The small Southeast Asian country sparked an outcry when it rolled out its interpretation of Islamic laws, or sharia, on April 3, punishing sodomy, adultery and rape with death, including by stoning.

Brunei has consistently defended its right to implement the laws, elements of which were first adopted in 2014 and which have been rolled out in phases since then.

However, in a rare response to criticism aimed at the oil-rich state, the sultan said the death penalty would not be imposed in the implementation of the Syariah Penal Code Order (SPCO).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Some crimes already command the death penalty in Brunei, including premeditated murder and drug trafficking, but no executions have been carried out since 1957.

"I am aware that there are many questions and misperceptions with regard to the implementation of the SPCO. However, we believe that once these have been cleared, the merit of the law will be evident," the sultan said in a speech ahead of the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

"As evident for more than two decades, we have practiced a de facto moratorium on the execution of death penalty for cases under the common law. This will also be applied to cases under the SPCO which provides a wider scope for remission."

The vastly wealthy sultan, who once piloted his own 747 airliner to meet former US president Barack Obama, often faces criticism from activists who view his absolute monarchy as despotic, but it is unusual for him to respond.

The sultan's office released an official English translation of his speech, which is not common practice.

"Both the common law and the Syariah law aim to ensure peace and harmony of the country," he said.

"They are also crucial in protecting the morality and decency of the country as well as the privacy of individuals."

The law's implementation, which the United Nations condemned, prompted celebrities and rights groups to seek a boycott on hotels owned by the sultan, including the Dorchester in London and the Beverley Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

Several multinational companies have since put a ban on staff using the sultan's hotels, while some travel companies have stopped promoting Brunei as a tourist destination.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US sends naval strike group to Middle East in 'message' to Iran: Bolton

China considers canceling trade talks with US after Trump vows new tariff hike: WSJ

Jokowi needs free hand to pick Cabinet, finance minister says

Arctic nations to meet amid tensions over environment, resources

US-China trade dilemma: how to hold Beijing's feet to the fire

Two dead, one missing as freak weather hits Italy, France

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_060519_1.jpg
May 6, 2019
Garage

Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users

BT_20190506_VISMEC_3772889.jpg
May 6, 2019
SME

Championing SME interests 'is about doing, not talking'

BT_20190506_MRISETAN_3772952.jpg
May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Most Read

1 Jho Low's US$39m Los Angeles mansion to be put up for sale
2 Horse deaths are threatening the racing industry in the US. Is the sport obsolete?
3 Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore
4 Hyflux says it could get S$400m from UAE utility group Utico
5 Cyber security eats into StarHub's profit

Must Read

BP_Grab_060519_1.jpg
May 6, 2019
Garage

Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users

May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Best World, Cordlife, Synagie

BP_DBS_060519_40.jpg
May 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore may allow virtual banks after Hong Kong move, DBS says

BT_20190506_VISMEC_3772889.jpg
May 6, 2019
SME

Championing SME interests 'is about doing, not talking'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening