You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Brussels suggests EU open external borders from July 1

Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 7:54 PM

ym-josep-100620.jpg
The European Commission will recommend European Union (EU) member states begin to reopen their external frontiers to travellers from outside the bloc from July 1, diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said Wednesday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BRUSSELS] The European Commission will recommend European Union (EU) member states begin to reopen their external frontiers to travellers from outside the bloc from July 1, diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said Wednesday.

The decision on easing restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus rests with national capitals, but Mr Borrell said Brussels would suggest "a gradual and partial lifting" of the ban.

EU member states have begun to ease temporary restrictions on non-essential crossing of the borders within the bloc, with a goal of June 15 for restoring free travel.

At the weekend, the interior ministers of the 27 member states agreed to coordinate a gradual reopening to travellers from outside the Schengen area, Britain and the EU.

But Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said last week that not all countries agreed on the criteria for reopening, with some in more of a hurry than others.

SEE ALSO

Malaysia resumes travel, haircuts and retail therapy as coronavirus curbs ease

Greece, for example, whose economy depends heavily on tourism, has already announced it will reopen its skies from June 15 to a list of countries, including non-EU states such as Australia, China and South Korea.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China's new bank loans fall in May, but broader credit growth quickens

Malaysia resumes travel, haircuts and retail therapy as coronavirus curbs ease

Japan MPs pass record coronavirus budget

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore replaces US as India's top market for engineering exports

Remdesivir approved for Covid-19 treatment in Singapore

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 10, 2020 08:21 PM
Banking & Finance

China's new bank loans fall in May, but broader credit growth quickens

[BEIJING] New bank lending in China fell more than expected in May but broader credit growth quickened as the...

Jun 10, 2020 08:01 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia resumes travel, haircuts and retail therapy as coronavirus curbs ease

[KUALA LUMPUR] Hair salons and shopping malls reopened, traffic jams returned and interstate travel resumed in...

Jun 10, 2020 07:15 PM
Companies & Markets

Wing Tai Properties expects H1 loss

WING Tai Properties, the Hong Kong associate of Singapore-listed Wing Tai Holdings, on Wednesday guided for a first-...

Jun 10, 2020 07:04 PM
Government & Economy

Japan MPs pass record coronavirus budget

[TOKYO] Japan's powerful lower house of parliament approved an emergency budget worth nearly US$300 billion...

Jun 10, 2020 06:34 PM
Companies & Markets

IPC Corp says two of its directors being probed over Hyflux saga

PROPERTY investment firm IPC Corporation on Wednesday confirmed that two of its independent directors are under...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.