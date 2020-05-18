Business outlook falls below 2008 crisis level to record low: poll

Get our introductory offer at only
SINGAPORE companies saw their worst levels of business since the Asian financial crisis in the first three months of the year, as the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic forced the economy into hibernation.
Despite a milder decline in end-2019 after six quarters of...
