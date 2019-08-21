Businesses can now apply for trademark protection on Ipos mobile app

Companies looking to register their trademark can file it directly with the Intellectual Property of Singapore (Ipos) through an app that the government agency has developed.

Called Ipos Go, the app will make it faster to apply for a trademark, Ipos said on Wednesday (Aug 21).

Firms will take less than 10 minutes to apply for a trademark, down from the 45-minute to hour-long average, Ipos added.

The app is an additional option for businesses who want to file their trademarks, on top of other platforms such as Ipos' e-services website and third party agencies.

The increased ease of filing for a trademark will benefit companies as they strive to set themselves apart in a crowded marketplace, Ipos noted, pointing out that trademark applications in Singapore have increased by 30 per cent over the last fiveyears.

Ipos said applicants can also track their registration status, be notified of updates, or file for trademark renewals via the app.

The app also uses artificial intelligence to search for similar trademarks on the Ipos register, stopping applicants from filing for trademarks that are too similar to existing ones, Ipos said.

This new feature is essential as more than 40 per cent of the world's trademarks filed today contain images, the agency added.

