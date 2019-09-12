You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Businesses say protests hurt Hong Kong’s reputation, affected investment decisions: poll

Thu, Sep 12, 2019 - 1:52 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

THE majority of businesses polled in a survey believe the ongoing protests in Hong Kong have tarnished the city’s business reputation, and this has also affected their decision in future investments there, according to findings by the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmCham).

Among the 120 responses, 80 per cent agreed the protests have affected their decision in investing in Hong Kong in the future.

In addition, 67 per cent of businesses on the whole said the protests have tarnished Hong Kong’s reputation overseas as a regional base of operations for businesses. Breaking the figure down further, however, among businesses that are represented in Hong Kong, 62 per cent held this view. Meanwhile, 74 per cent of businesses that are not represented in Hong Kong held the same view.

However, despite the negative impressions, only 1 per cent say they have plans to move out of Hong Kong, with 23 per cent saying they’re still considering.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among this group, an overwhelming 91 per cent said Singapore would be their primary destination if they were to consider moving out of Hong Kong.

AmCham conducted the survey from Aug 21 to 29 to ascertain businesses’ attitudes towards the ongoing situation in Hong Kong, which has entered its 14th consecutive week of protests.

The Hong Kong protests were sparked by a controversial extradition bill that would allow criminals to be tried in China. The bill has been withdrawn, but the protests have evolved into a wider backlash against the government.

Government & Economy

Unemployment for locals creeps up in Q2: MOM

Singapore retail sales down by 1.8% to S$3.6b in July

UK to allow foreign students to stay for two years after graduation to find work

Australian couple detained in Iran named as travel bloggers

UK warns of protests, chaotic border scenes in no-deal Brexit

Trump administration seeks ban on flavoured e-cigarettes to combat youth addiction

Editor's Choice

BP_trade_120919_4.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Economic uncertainties worry more rich Asians than their Western peers

BP_Razer_120919_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-GIC heavyweights bring heft to tech startups

BP_DBS Bank_120919_5.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Banks can use sustainability-linked loans to prod clients into going green

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales down by 1.8% to S$3.6b in July

ak_unemployment_120919_45.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Unemployment for locals creeps up in Q2: MOM

BP_tariffs_120919_22.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Trump offers delay in tariff hike, responding to Chinese gesture

BT_20190912_HKEX12_3890386.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

HK Exchange's US$39b bid for LSE faces significant hurdles

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly