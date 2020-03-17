You are here

Home > Government & Economy

California lawmakers approve US$500m coronavirus package

Tue, Mar 17, 2020 - 10:50 AM

[SACRAMENTO] California lawmakers approved an emergency US$500 million spending package to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The money will be used to lease two hospitals, finance equipment and assist clinics, nursing homes and other facilities. Some of the funds will pay for cleaning daycare centers so they can remain open and to help stop the spread of the virus among the homeless. The legislation allows for another US$500 million appropriation if needed.

Lawmakers approved an additional measure providing US$100 million to schools and also allowing them to maintain funding levels even though many districts are closed because of the crisis.

Governor Gavin Newsom, who declared a statewide emergency Sunday, sent a letter to lawmakers Monday urging them to vote for the package.

The most populous US state has more than 335 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and at least six deaths. Most of the San Francisco Bay Area neared a shutdown Monday with officials telling the 6 million people who live there to stay home except for essential needs starting at midnight.

SEE ALSO

Employees may need to take annual leave for LOA after non-essential travel: MOM

"Our state, our nation, and our world are facing a challenge unprecedented in modern times," Mr Newsom said in the letter to legislators prior to the vote. "The COVID-19 pandemic compels us all to find new ways of coming together, even as we must also seek out new ways of staying apart."

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Employees may need to take annual leave for LOA after non-essential travel: MOM

Singapore's non-oil exports up 3% in February, reversing January's drop

New Zealand announces NZ$12.1b fiscal package as recession fears loom

Taiwan again scrambles jets to warn off Chinese air force

Australia's central bank ready to act on 'unprecedented' virus challenge

Japan business mood plunges to decade lows on coronavirus woes: Reuters Tankan

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 17, 2020 10:33 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares rise sharply on RBA injection; New Zealand recovers

[BENGALURU] Australian shares climbed nearly 5 per cent on Tuesday, a day after posting their biggest fall since...

Mar 17, 2020 10:26 AM
Government & Economy

Employees may need to take annual leave for LOA after non-essential travel: MOM

FOR Singapore employees who insist on going abroad for non-work related and non-essential trips, their employers may...

Mar 17, 2020 10:10 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's Take: DBS cuts target prices for OCBC, UOB on credit cost pain

DBS Equity Research on Tuesday cut its target prices for OCBC and UOB on heightened credit costs and margin...

Mar 17, 2020 10:06 AM
Banking & Finance

Coronavirus gives US banks a shot at redemption

[NEW YORK] The economic wallop from the coronavirus offers an opening for large US banks to win back points from the...

Mar 17, 2020 10:03 AM
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy Q2 loss narrows to S$1.2m

MAGNUS Energy Group saw its net loss narrow to S$1.2 million for its second quarter ended Dec 31, 2019, from S$1.9 ...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.