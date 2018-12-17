You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Calls for unified Parliament and referendum to avoid hard, no-deal Brexit

Mon, Dec 17, 2018 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg@BusinessTimes

BT_20181217_NBBREXIT17_3645128.jpg
Union flags, stickers and banners with slogans and other campaign materials at a political rally organised by the pro-Brexit Leave Means Leave group in central London.
PHOTO: AFP

London

BRITISH Prime Minister Theresa May's Cabinet believes that her deal with the European Union (EU) will fail to be passed by Parliament, following her unsuccessful trip to Brussels.

Some, such as Amber Rudd, Work and Pensions Secretary, have

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

US Fed expected to hike rates; focus to shift to policy statement, new forecasts

Nations hammer out climate pact rules, but it's less than hoped for

Huawei losing allies in Europe over growing security concerns

US Fed to hike again but hints at pause in 2019

As Brexit muddles along, Trump roots for a full break

Wickremesinghe returns as Sri Lanka PM as crisis nears end

Editor's Choice

Dec 15, 2018
Real Estate

Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids

BT_20181215_LTCRUISE15_3644367.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Transport

Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020

BT_20181215_NRBRUNCHP1_3644529.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Brunch

All together now: The growing co-living scene in Singapore

Most Read

1 Hyflux suspends contract for desalination package in Iran
2 Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020
3 Genting theme park plans 'all in place', slated to open in early 2019
4 SingPost names Singapore chief, reports seasonal parcel surge
5 Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181215_NRBRUNCHP1_3644529.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Brunch

All together now: The growing co-living scene in Singapore

BT_20181215_LTCRUISE15_3644367.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Transport

Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020

Dec 15, 2018
Real Estate

Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids

BT_20181215_KRKEONG_3644590.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Real Estate

Duck & Hippo founder sets another record price for shophouse

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening