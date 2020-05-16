You are here

Cambodia says all Covid-19 patients recovered, no new cases for a month

Sat, May 16, 2020 - 2:10 PM

Cambodia's last patient with the new coronavirus has recovered and left hospital, leaving the South-east Asian country with zero cases, the health ministry said on Saturday, while urging continued vigilance.
[PHNOM PENH] Cambodia's last patient with the new coronavirus has recovered and left hospital, leaving the South-east Asian country with zero cases, the health ministry said on Saturday, while urging continued vigilance.

No easing of restrictions related to the virus - including school...

