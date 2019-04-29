You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Cambodian PM says China ready to help if EU imposes sanctions

Mon, Apr 29, 2019 - 9:16 PM

file754rrcnkco6dgtwimp6.jpg
Hun Sen(L), who is on a five-day trip to China to attend a Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) forum in Beijing, held bilateral talks with President Xi Jinping and signed several agreements with Cambodia's most important ally.
AFP

[PHNOM PENH] China will help Cambodia if the European Union (EU) withdraws special market access over its rights record, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Monday as he announced a 600 million yuan (S$121.3 million) Chinese aid package for his military.

Hun Sen, who is on a five-day trip to China to attend a Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) forum in Beijing, held bilateral talks with President Xi Jinping and signed several agreements with Cambodia's most important ally.

Cambodia benefits from the EU's "Everything But Arms" trade scheme which allows the world's least developed countries to export most goods to the EU free of duties.

But Cambodia risks losing the special access to the world's largest trading bloc over its human rights records.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

During a meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang, Mr Li pledged to help Cambodia if the EU withdraws the market access, according to a post on Mr Hun Sen's official Facebook page.

"In this regard ... Prime Minister Li Keqiang also confirmed his efforts to help Cambodia," the post said.

China is Cambodia's biggest aid donor and investor, pouring in billions of dollars in development aid and loans through the Belt and Road initiative, which aims to bolster land and sea links with Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

Unlike, Western countries, China does not question Cambodia's record on rights.

The EU, which accounts for more than one-third of Cambodia's exports, including garments, footwear and bicycles, in February began an 18-month process that could lead to the suspension of the special market access.

Among the agreements Hun Sen struck in China was one for Huawei Technologies to help Cambodia develop a system for 5G technology. The Chinese tech giant has ambitions to build the next generation of data networks across the world and boasts 40 commercial 5G contracts worldwide.

China also agreed to import 400,000 tonnes of Cambodian rice, according to Mr Hun Sen's Facebook page.

"China will continue to support the national defence sector in Cambodia, and in this regard, the Chinese president announced that China will provide 600 million yuan to Cambodia's defence sector," the post said.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Mnuchin says enforcement part of US-China deal `close to done'

US consumer spending posts biggest gain since 2009

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

From Heisei to Reiwa: how Japan changed under Emperor Akihito

The rich and famous vote in India's election

Jokowi leads official Indonesia vote count in blow to rival

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_290419_1.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore, MAS to match startups with global investors

BT_20190429_ANGLAW29_3765647.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub

BT_20190429_JABRIGHTZ9W0_3766017.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver linings in economy amid weak sentiment

Most Read

1 After Hyflux's fall, Singapore debt buyers are scrutinising other firms
2 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
3 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
4 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
5 UOB shareholders pleased with its performance, but raise questions about expenses, practices

Must Read

BP_NO SIGNBOARD_290419_31.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: No Signboard shares down by as much as 9.5% after CAD probes share buyback

doc754q10q9lsj10m3e5d35_doc6xoisqp25dv7902t2gj.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, China ink deals on trade, Belt and Road projects

Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS mortgage book shrinks for first time in years on cooling measures

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening