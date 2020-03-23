You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Canada coronavirus death toll jumps, officials could punish those ignoring precautions

Mon, Mar 23, 2020 - 8:23 AM

AB_yyz_230320.jpg
The Canadian death toll from the coronavirus outbreak jumped by more than 50 per cent on Sunday, and impatient officials threatened to punish people refusing to take precautions to fight the spread of the highly contagious illness.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[OTTAWA] The Canadian death toll from the coronavirus outbreak jumped by more than 50 per cent on Sunday, and impatient officials threatened to punish people refusing to take precautions to fight the spread of the highly contagious illness.

The number of deaths from the respiratory disease rose to 20 by 6pm (10pm GMT) on Sunday from 13 the previous day, Ottawa said, while the number of confirmed cases jumped to 1,430 from 1,099. There are coronavirus cases in all 10 Canadian provinces.

Canada has already closed its borders to all but essential travel and announced a C$27 billion (S$27.25 billion) aid package for people and businesses most affected by the crisis. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said more measures would be needed.

"We're looking now at what those next steps are to ensure that our economy is able to pick up again once we're through this. It is likely to take months," he told reporters on Sunday, but did not give details.

The House of Commons will return on Tuesday to approve the stimulus package. A handful of legislators will be present, since only 20 parliamentarians are needed to conduct business.

SEE ALSO

Sunright allowed to operate at minimal level during Malaysia lockdown

Ottawa says people who have returned from abroad must isolate themselves for 14 days and Health Minister Patty Hajdu said she could use the federal Quarantine Act to sanction those ignoring that requirement.

"We will use every measure...to ensure compliance," she told a briefing. "(This) could include monetary penalties up to, and including, criminal penalties."

Nova Scotia on Sunday became the last of Canada's provinces to declare a state of emergency, closing borders to non-residents and threatening to arrest those who do not practice self-distancing.

Premier Stephen McNeil told a news conference that despite warnings to avoid meeting in large groups, people were flocking to provincial parks and other common areas.

"We are dealing with a deadly virus and this behaviour is unacceptable," he said. His Atlantic province is banning gatherings of more than five people, a much stricter limit than other jurisdictions.

In Quebec, the second most populous province, Premier Francois Legault tightened existing restrictions to force the closure of all shopping malls. Only food and liquor stores and pharmacies can stay open.

"Right now there are still too many people in shopping malls," he told a briefing, saying restaurants would only be able to offer takeout service. All schools will be shut until May 1.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Biden to start considering running mates, consulted Obama

UK scientists to track mutations in coronavirus to map spread

South Korea's March 1-20 exports rise, but virus-led demand slump seen weighing

China reports 39 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, all imported

France toughens lockdown penalties as coronavirus kills medic

Partisan battles block US Senate coronavirus bill but talks continue

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 23, 2020 09:07 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singapore Airlines, NetLink, Tiong Seng

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday:

Mar 23, 2020 09:04 AM
Government & Economy

Biden to start considering running mates, consulted Obama

[NEW YORK] Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden said on Sunday he needed to start vetting possible running...

Mar 23, 2020 09:00 AM
Companies & Markets

Sunright allowed to operate at minimal level during Malaysia lockdown

SUNRIGHT, which provides burn-in and test services for the semiconductor industry, on Saturday said it can continue...

Mar 23, 2020 08:54 AM
Life & Culture

Japan PM Abe says postponing Tokyo Olympics may become an option

[TOKYO] Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that postponing the Tokyo Olympic Games may become an...

Mar 23, 2020 08:47 AM
Transport

Domestic travel, airline hubs the latest hit as coronavirus restrictions tighten

[SYDNEY] Airlines cancelled more flights on Monday as Australia and New Zealand advised against non-essential...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.