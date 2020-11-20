You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Canada government seeks carbon neutrality by 2050

Fri, Nov 20, 2020 - 6:52 AM

nz_Trudeau_201128.jpg
The government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday submitted draft legislation that it said would allow the country to be carbon neutral by 2050, but his opponents dismissed the initiative as "smoke and mirrors."
PHOTO: REUTERS

[OTTAWA] The government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday submitted draft legislation that it said would allow the country to be carbon neutral by 2050, but his opponents dismissed the initiative as "smoke and mirrors."

"Net-zero emissions by 2050. It's ambitious - but it's possible, it's necessary, and it's exactly what we're going to do," Mr Trudeau said on Twitter.

"Greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced if we want to reach this target," he added separately to reporters.

But he admitted that nothing in the draft would prevent future governments from winding back his proposals.

In the end, "it will be up to Canadians to choose governments that are serious about the fight against climate change," said Mr Trudeau, who has made the environment a priority since taking office.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The draft legislation however does not set specific goals for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions for 2030. Canada, a major oil producer, is among the top global emitters.

"We are going to exceed our targets," Mr Trudeau said, without offering more details.

When it ratified the Paris climate agreement, Canada committed to reducing carbon emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, as compared with 2005 levels.

The draft aims to force the government to fix carbon emissions reduction targets every five years from 2030, and to report back to parliament after each five-year period.

But the measure contains no specifics, and successive Canadian governments have failed to reach the emissions reduction goals they have set.

The most recent data from the administration in Ottawa showed that emissions increased two percent from 2017 to 2018.

Green Party leader Annamie Paul quickly shot down the draft.

"After five years in power, and a record of unfulfilled emissions reductions commitments, the government has given us more smoke and mirrors," she said.

"There are no targets, and no specific actions designed to put Canada on a pathway to net zero. In short, there is no plan."

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US lawmakers discuss stimulus again as Federal Reserve warns of growth slump

Biden says won't order 'national shutdown' despite Covid surge

Singapore cannot keep borders closed forever: PM Lee

Will Biden appoint a US ambassador to Singapore?

Fewer employers in Singapore plan to freeze salaries in 2021: surveys

As travel bubbles kick off, don't expect a miracle

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 20, 2020 06:55 AM
Consumer

Fear for 4,700 jobs as two UK retailers go into administration

[LONDON] UK fashion chains Peacocks and Jaeger have gone into administration, their owners announced on Thursday,...

Nov 20, 2020 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

US lawmakers discuss stimulus again as Federal Reserve warns of growth slump

[WASHINGTON] Aides to top US lawmakers met on Thursday for yet another restart to talks on a new stimulus spending...

Nov 20, 2020 06:46 AM
Technology

Apple to press ahead on mobile privacy, despite Facebook protests

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple confirmed on Thursday it would press ahead with mobile software changes that limit tracking...

Nov 20, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

Biden says won't order 'national shutdown' despite Covid surge

[WILMINGTON, United States] US President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday he would not order a nationwide shutdown...

Nov 20, 2020 06:40 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks ease from recent peak on global virus worries

[BENGALURU] European stocks fell on Thursday as investors feared another round of shutdowns due to soaring...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CDL, CDLHT, Starburst, Delfi, Centurion, SPH Reit, Aspen, DBS

CDL's near-term performance depends on Kweks resolving differences amicably

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore civil servants underpaid by S$10m due to HR errors

UBS becomes first major European bank to pay out full 2019 dividend

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for