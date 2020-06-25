Canada loses AAA rating as Fitch flags high debt level

Fitch cut Ottawa's debt grade a notch to 'AA+' saying the country is poised to "emerge from recession with much higher public debt ratios."

[WASHINGTON] Canada lost its AAA debt rating on Wednesday, after Fitch downgraded the country, warning that the government's fiscal position is deteriorating amid efforts to address the coronavirus pandemic

Fitch cut Ottawa's debt grade a notch to 'AA+' saying the country is poised to "emerge from recession with much higher public debt ratios."

Although the rising debt and deficit levels "will support recovery, the economy's investment and growth prospects face challenges," Fitch said in a statement.

The ratings agency sees gross government debt surging to 115 per cent of GDP this year from 88.3 per cent, and warned of rising risk the federal government will have to support the provinces.

The IMF on Wednesday projected Canada's economy would contract by 8.4 per cent this year.

AFP