You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Car drives into German carnival parade, several injured

Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 11:45 PM

file79fidflfig85joixm3f.jpg
Ten people were injured on Monday after a car ploughed into a carnival parade in the western German town of Volkmarsen, police said, adding that the driver had been arrested.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BERLIN] Ten people were injured on Monday after a car ploughed into a carnival parade in the western German town of Volkmarsen, police said, adding that the driver had been arrested.

Police declined to say if was an accident or if the driver had deliberately rammed the car into the crowd.

German news website HNA cited witnesses as saying that the driver appeared to have deliberately targeted children and that he had driven into the crowd "at full throttle."

The incident comes less than a week after a gunman killed 11 people, including himself, in one of the worst racist attacks in Germany since World War Two.

Police cars and ambulances rushed to the scene in Volkmarsen, 423 km west of Berlin.

SEE ALSO

German conservatives brood over Merkel's successor

Carnival is hugely popular in parts of western Germany, especially in Rhineland cities such as Cologne and Duesseldorf, where festivities peak on "Rose Monday" with tens of thousands attending street parades featuring comical or satirical floats.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Assange would be suicide risk if extradited to US, his lawyer says

India's nationalist leader holds huge rally for Trump's visit

Mahathir's resignation accepted but will stay on as interim PM

Coronavirus: 1 new case in S'pore; 2 others discharged

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

UK Labour members vote on leader to replace Corbyn

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 24, 2020 11:42 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA suspends flights across network, cites weak demand due to Covid-19

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) said in a Facebook post on Monday evening that it will be suspending numerous flights in...

Feb 24, 2020 11:31 PM
Companies & Markets

UMS Holdings posts 4% dip in Q4 net profit of S$9.2m

MAINBOARD-LISTED precision engineering firm UMS Holdings on Monday posted a 4 per cent dip in net profit for the...

Feb 24, 2020 11:26 PM
Government & Economy

Assange would be suicide risk if extradited to US, his lawyer says

[LONDON] Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States as he would not get a fair trial and would be...

Feb 24, 2020 10:59 PM
Stocks

US: Dow sheds 800 points as pandemic fears grip Wall Street

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks plunged in early trading Monday, joining a global equity selloff on mounting worries...

Feb 24, 2020 10:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Food Empire posts 84% jump in Q4 net profit of US$5m

FOOD Empire Holdings on Monday reported an 83.6 per cent jump in net profit to about US$5 million for the fourth...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly