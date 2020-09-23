You are here

China anti-graft body probes chairman of state-owned Everbright unit

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 11:00 AM

China's anti-corruption body said on Wednesday that Zhu Huimin, chairman of the China Everbright Industry Group, is under investigation for suspected disciplinary violation.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] China's anti-corruption body said on Wednesday that Zhu Huimin, chairman of the China Everbright Industry Group, is under investigation for suspected disciplinary violation.

The industry unit is fully-owned by China's state-owned conglomerate Everbright Group, and is responsible of financing, and developing environmental protection and property projects for the group, according to its website.

Zhu has come under investigation for "serious violations of Communist Party's discipline and law", a euphuism for corruption, China's anti-corruption agency said.

The investigation was announced in a joint statement from the Central Commission Discipline Inspection (CCDI) office in northeast China's Heilongjiang province, and its special team stationed in the Everbright Group.

