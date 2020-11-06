You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China bars arrivals from France over virus fears

Fri, Nov 06, 2020 - 1:29 PM

nz_capitalairport_061164.jpg
Beijing on Thursday banned foreign arrivals from France and a host of other countries, the latest in a growing number of entry bans as China closes itself off from a world still battling the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Beijing on Thursday banned foreign arrivals from France and a host of other countries, the latest in a growing number of entry bans as China closes itself off from a world still battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Covid-19 first emerged in central China late last year, but...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China needs to consider policy adjustments but cannot make hasty moves: PBOC vice-governor

New Zealand's Ardern sworn in for second term

US networks break from live Trump address due to 'lies'

Trump administration advances US$2.9b drone sale to UAE: sources

Japan's household spending, wages slump as Covid-19 pain lingers

RBA says Australian recovery underway, population slowdown a major drag

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 6, 2020 02:11 PM
Transport

IndiGo prepares mega engine order, defying aviation gloom

[NEW DELHI] IndiGo, India's biggest airline, is in talks with Pratt & Whitney and CFM International for its next...

Nov 6, 2020 02:05 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares mark best week in four on split US Congress hopes

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed higher on Friday, clocking its best weekly gain in four, as investors rode on a...

Nov 6, 2020 02:00 PM
SME

S$6.8m disbursed to 2,700 food, retail businesses in Singapore for going digital: IMDA

SINCE August, about 2,700 food services and retail businesses in Singapore have received a total of S$6.8 million in...

Nov 6, 2020 01:59 PM
Banking & Finance

UBS sued for US$500m by Chinese tycoon over deal gone awry

[LONDON] Guo Wengui, a wealthy Chinese businessman with close ties to Steve Bannon, stepped up his fight to claim US...

Nov 6, 2020 01:48 PM
Transport

Bombardier falls as UK probes 'suspected bribery'

[LONDON] Bombardier fell after the UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) confirmed that it was investigating the company...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Jardine Matheson, Hongkong Land, FLCT, SPH, Prime US Reit

CRCT proposes to buy five business parks, remaining stake in mall for 4.95b yuan

Alibaba fraternity stamps mark on top-end Singapore properties

Trump claims he would win unless Democrats 'steal' election

Biden on cusp of White House victory with key results due soon

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for