You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China blames Australia for strained relations as trade suffers

Tue, May 22, 2018 - 2:48 PM

[CANBERRA] China has issued a fresh rebuke to Australia as tensions between the two nations continued to simmer, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi blaming its trading partner for the spat and saying it was up to Australia to get their relationship back on track.

“Due to the Australian side’s reasons, the relationship between China and Australia has encountered some difficulties,” Mr Wang said on Tuesday. “If Australia is genuinely hopeful for getting the bilateral relationship back on the right track, Australia should discard its traditional thinking and take off its tinted glasses to take a proactive approach towards China’s development.”

The comments, coming directly after a meeting between Mr Wang and his Australian counterpart Julie Bishop in Buenos Aires on Monday, show how far relations have soured since December, when Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said reports of Chinese meddling with media, universities and lawmakers were a catalyst for tougher anti-foreign interference laws.

The legislation, yet to pass Parliament, will ban foreign political donations and require people or organisations acting in the interests of overseas powers to register and disclose their ties.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The US, Japan and countries in South-east Asia that haven’t aligned themselves with China will be watching this closely, said Malcolm Davis, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute and a former adviser to the government on defense policy.

"Australia shouldn’t back down and I don’t think the Chinese will, so this cooling off in the relationship could well continue," Davis said by phone. "Australia needs to set an example that nations can maintain a strong resolve against Chinese pressure and not allow China to dictate their foreign and defense policies."

Business Hurting

Meanwhile, the business community is concerned the spat is hurting trade, with a planned increase in beef exports stalled by China and Treasury Wine Estates Co. saying last week Chinese customs officers have delayed shipments due to new requirements that “seemingly only apply to Australian Country of Origin wines.”

Bishop used a Sky News interview on Tuesday to downplay the spat and said she intends to visit China “very soon,” with Turnbull to follow later this year. Still, Wang said on Tuesday that exchanges and cooperation between the two countries have been affected by the disagreements.

“China attaches importance to the China-Australia relationship and we would like to communicate with Australia on how to take concrete measures to improve the bilateral relationship,” Wang said.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Thai protesters confront police, anti-government march blocked

Thai protesters confront police, anti-government march blocked

Trump retreats from China tariffs amid White House trade discord

Polyester, nylon clothes may be caught in UK curbs on plastics

BOJ's Kuroda says major central banks cautious of issuing digital currencies

US, China nearing deal to remove US sales ban against ZTE: sources

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_220518_4.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Strong prospects in Asean, but firms face hurdles to regional expansion: survey

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

May 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR's expansion plans extend beyond Singapore's shores

Most Read

1 SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls
2 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
3 Hyflux said to mull seeking court protection for creditor talks
4 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Ascendas India Trust, Tat Hong, Perennial
5 Perennial appoints Europe's luxury hotel group Kempinski to operate Capitol Singapore hotel
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGX_100518_1.jpg
May 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls

BP_Najib_220518_73.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia's embattled Najib questioned by anti-corruption agency

BP_Mohamed Azmin Ali_220518_115.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia says to review rail project to Singapore, east coast

May 22, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Moya, Spackman, Cordlife, Tiong Seng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening