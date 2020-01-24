You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China building 1,000-bed hospital over the weekend to treat coronavirus

Fri, Jan 24, 2020 - 11:25 AM

AK_wh_2401.jpg
The Chinese city of Wuhan is rapidly building a new 1,000-bed hospital to treat victims of a new coronavirus, mobilising machinery to get it ready by early next week, state media said.
PHOTO: THE CENTRAL HOSPITAL OF WUHAN/WEIBO

[BEIJING] The Chinese city of Wuhan is rapidly building a new 1,000-bed hospital to treat victims of a new coronavirus, mobilising machinery to get it ready by early next week, state media said.

The virus has killed 25 people in China and infected more than 800, the government said on Friday, as the World Health Organization declared it an emergency but stopped short of declaring the epidemic of international concern.

Most of the cases are in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated late last year.

The new hospital is being built around a holiday complex originally intended for local workers, set in gardens by a lake on the outskirts of the city, the official Changjiang Daily reported on Friday. Prefabricated buildings which will have 1,000 beds will be put up, it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Building machinery, including 35 diggers and 10 bulldozers, arrived at the site on Thursday night, with the aim to get the new facility ready by Monday, the paper added.

SEE ALSO

Another city near China virus epicentre halts public transport

"The construction of this project is to solve the shortage of existing medical resources" the report said. "Because it will be prefabricated buildings, it will not only be built fast but it also won't cost much."

The hospital aims to copy the experience of Beijing in 2003, when the city battled Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars). As many as 774 people died in the Sars epidemic, which reached nearly 30 countries.

At the time, Beijing built the Xiaotangshan hospital in its northern suburbs in just a week. Within two months, it treated one-seventh of all the country's Sars patients, the Changjiang Daily said.

"It created a miracle in the history of medical science," the paper added.

The Beijing hospital, built by 7,000 workers, was originally designed only to take people who were in recovery from Sars to relieve pressure on other hospitals.

In the end it treated nearly 700 Sars patients.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Another city near China virus epicentre halts public transport

Singapore schools ask for holiday travel details as China virus spreads

PM Lee says Hong Kong's leaders must act on grievances

Saudi Arabia denies case of coronavirus infection

Westpac economists now see RBA delaying rate cut to April

Slowing contraction in Japan factory activity eases fears of recession: flash PMI

BREAKING

Jan 24, 2020 11:33 AM
Life & Culture

Grammys set to honour music's best, but scandal overshadows gala

[LOS ANGELES] Los Angeles is gearing up for the Grammys, music's marquee night, with Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil...

Jan 24, 2020 11:30 AM
Transport

Lion Air to launch pre-marketing for Indonesia IPO next week

[SINGAPORE] Indonesian carrier Lion Air will launch a pre-deal investor education roadshow from Jan 27 for its...

Jan 24, 2020 11:27 AM
Life & Culture

How fashion uses greenwashing to hide its dirty secrets

[PARIS] Paris fashion fortnight began last week with an apocalyptic warning.

Jan 24, 2020 11:17 AM
Consumer

In Hong Kong, choosing restaurants has become a political act

[HONG KONG] In deciding where to dine out in Hong Kong these days, many local residents are turning to a Yelp-like...

Jan 24, 2020 11:15 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks erase gains as China virus fears offset tech earnings hopes

[TOKYO] Japanese shares gave up early gains on Friday to trade little changed as fears over a rising death toll from...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly