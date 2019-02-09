You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China calls for peaceful talks to resolve Venezuela issue

Sat, Feb 09, 2019 - 2:52 PM

[BEIJING] Venezuela should resolve its own matters itself via peaceful talks and China supports the international community's efforts in this regard, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

About 20 European Union nations including Britain, Germany, France and Spain have aligned with the United States in recognising Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president and pressuring socialist President Nicolas Maduro to call a new election.

Offering a counter-point to Washington's hard-line stance, the EU and a group of Latin American governments that has kept a moderate line on Venezuela called for dialogue and fresh elections.

The EU-backed International Contact Group on Venezuela in its inaugural meeting in the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo this week said overly forceful intervention could aggravate the crisis.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Responding to that meeting, China's foreign ministry said in a statement late on Friday that China supported the efforts of the international community on the peaceful settlement of the Venezuela issue, and hoped all parties would continue to play a constructive role.

"Venezuela's affairs should be resolved by its people within the framework of the constitution and the law through peaceful dialogue and political channels," the ministry said.

"Only this way can Venezuela realising lasting stability."

China has lent more than US$50 billion to Venezuela through oil-for-loan agreements over the past decade, securing energy supplies for its fast-growing economy.

But the financing dried up as the South American country's economy began spiralling downward in 2015, pressured by plummeting oil prices.

Mr Guaido has said a change in government in Venezuela would favour its two main foreign creditors Russia and China, and that he has sent communications to both countries, which have close relations with Mr Maduro's government.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Thai princess says #ILoveYou to supporters after king opposes her PM candidacy

Trump says North Korea talks productive, summit will be in Hanoi

Spain hires 1,700 new public workers to focus on Brexit issues

Philippines ends budget standoff, approves 2019 spending plan

US-China trade talks resume next week, focus on intellectual property

EU countries agree on copyright reforms, deal in sight next week

Editor's Choice

BT_20190209_BRUNCH9A_3691090.jpg
Feb 9, 2019
Brunch

The New Retail Playbook

Feb 9, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Gold rush still has legs after recent pullback

BT_20190209_JLCITI9_3691245.jpg
Feb 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan resigns

Most Read

1 GCB market to take a breather this year?
2 Hot stock: Best World extends rally, up 5% at midday break
3 Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan resigns
4 Braddell View en bloc signing hits 80% consent
5 Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

Must Read

BT_20190209_BRUNCH9A_3691090.jpg
Feb 9, 2019
Brunch

The New Retail Playbook

Feb 9, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Gold rush still has legs after recent pullback

BT_20190209_JLCITI9_3691245.jpg
Feb 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan resigns

BT_20190209_JLTRANSFER9_3691220.jpg
Feb 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Remittance fintech TransferWise's head of Asia-Pac expansion leaves

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening