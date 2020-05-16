You are here

China central bank to strengthen monetary policy support for economy, governor says

Sat, May 16, 2020 - 1:00 PM

The central bank will put more emphasis on policy flexibility while maintaining financial market stability, People's Bank of China (PBOC) governor Yi Gang wrote in an article published in the Communist Party journal Qiushi.
[HONG KONG] China will strengthen monetary policy support for the economy as authorities fight the hit from the coronavirus pandemic, its central bank governor wrote in an article published on Saturday.

