You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China defers Tonga's loan payments as it signs up to BRI drive

This comes just as the island-nation was set to commence principal repayments on the debt
Mon, Nov 19, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Port Moresby

TONGA has signed up to China's Belt and Road initiative (BRI) and has received a reprieve from Beijing on the timing of debt payments shortly before an onerous schedule to repay loans was due to start.

Lopeti Senituli, political adviser to Tongan Prime Minister 'Akilisi Pohiva, told Reuters by email on Sunday that Tonga had signed a Belt and Road Memorandum of Understanding, and that the concessional loan had been deferred for five years.

Tonga is one of eight island-nations in the South Pacific that owe significant debt to China. The deferment came just as Tonga was set to commence principal repayments on the debt, which are expected to put severe strain on its finances.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

Tonga's financial reliance on China dates back just over a decade after deadly riots in the capital of Tonga, Nuku'alofa, destroyed much of the small Pacific nation's central business and government districts.

The government rebuilt the city with Chinese financing, and the roughly US$65 million in China's initial loans to the island now exceeds US$115 million due to interest and additional borrowings. This represents almost one-third of Tonga's annual gross domestic product, budget papers show.

The issue of Chinese-issued debt has been at the forefront of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) summit, held in Papua New Guinea. On Saturday, US Vice-President Mike Pence criticised Chinese President Xi Jinping's flagship programme, saying countries should not accept debt that compromised their sovereignty.

While most Pacific island-nations are not Apec members, their representatives were invited to attend events, and have been engaged in talks with larger regional neighbours such as China and Australia. REUTERS

READ MORE: China, US need to accommodate each other to resolve spat

Government & Economy

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Property & fintech industry in Myanmar vs Singapore

EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen

Apec can set global direction on trade: PM Lee

China, US need to accommodate each other to resolve spat

Markets set for another volatile week going into US Thanksgiving holiday

Keeping our hawker culture alive

Editor's Choice

Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

BT_20181119_JQPAY_3620833.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

BT_20181119_NSNEILSEN19_3620832.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen

Most Read

1 Oil slumps to sixth weekly loss on shaky outlook for supply cuts
2 13 new members appointed to Future Economy Council
3 Noteholders, Fung Retailing extend lifeline to Toys "R" Us Asia
4 US: Dollar, yields slide on Fed official rate talk
5 Keppel Corp offshore and marine unit scraps newbuild asset project, scores settlement deal

Must Read

BT_20181117_CVR17_NEW_3619381-1.jpg
Nov 17, 2018
Brunch

Startups: Finland's ray of light

BT_20181117_LTFEC17_3620399.jpg
Nov 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity growth, industry indicators will show Future Economy Council's progress: Heng

20170724_1500886200866_4020177722780045_0_3sa0_zuann.jpg
Nov 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

NODX outperforms in October after disappointing in September

BT_20181117_LLMOU17_3620344.jpg
Nov 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, US renew collaboration in infrastructure, cyber security

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening