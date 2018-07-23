You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China deleveraging plan may impact S Korea economy

Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Seoul

THE economy of South Korea, which is very reliant on China, may see more adverse impact than previously expected from China's plan for deleveraging, the Bank of Korea said in a report on Sunday.

South Korea's gross domestic product growth could be 0.3 percentage point less than expected in 2018 and maybe 1.2 percentage point less in 2020 because of China's plan to cut financial risks by deleveraging, the central bank said in its report, citing data from Oxford Economics and Fitch.

South Korea recently trimmed its forecast for growth to 2.9 per cent for 2018 from an earlier projection of 3 per cent, amid rising global trade tensions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

With the increasing possibility that financial risks such as shadow banking and corporate debts may have an impact on China's real economy, preventing such risks will be the top priority for Chinese policy makers for a while, according to the Bank of Korea report.

President Xi Jinping began in 2016 to curb risks in the nation's financial markets and China has seen a record amount of bond defaults in 2018, according to the report.

With rising defaults at Chinese firms, risks have expanded for companies in Korea and other countries that have invested in the debt of Chinese firms, the Bank of Korea said, citing the case of Korean brokerages investing in the debts of China Energy Reserve & Chemicals Group Co.

Still, the level of Chinese corporate debt defaults seems to be lower than in other countries, and it appears to be "a natural procedure" of restructuring zombie firms, according to Sunday's Bank of Korea report. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

France resists as US courts allies with free trade offers at G-20

Brexit chief says government must prepare for no deal

Trump's tariffs risk harming US, warn German industrialists

Dubai's recipe for economic success takes a beating

Young voters with smartphones may prove to be a bane for Pakistani politicians

Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets

Editor's Choice

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

BT_20180723_MRNIKKO_3508214.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF

Most Read

1 Degrees of underemployment: fresh grads stuck in a bind
2 SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen
3 SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded
4 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
5 Brokers' take: OCBC, DBS maintain 'buy' on Keppel Corp
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore-listed firms on share buyback spree in H1 2018

BT_20180723_ABTRAIN23_3508115.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Diversity skills becoming management tools of the future

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening