You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China drops out of top three foreign investors in Germany

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 7:12 AM

[BERLIN] China last year dropped out of the top three foreign investors in Germany for the first time in more than a decade, official German data seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday, as the Chinese government focuses on boosting the domestic economy.

Figures compiled by Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI), a government institution, reveal that China is now the fourth largest contributor of foreign direct investment to Germany, behind the United States, Britain and Switzerland.

GTAI managing director Robert Hermann linked the drop to an economic strategy promoted by the Chinese government that focuses on stimulating the domestic economy with investments in infrastructure as well as in research and development.

"The Chinese government regulates capital exports," Mr Hermann said. "It's increasingly focused on boosting investments domestically."

The data showed that the United States remains the largest investor in Germany with 302 projects last year, followed by Britain with 185 and Switzerland with 184.

SEE ALSO

China mulls targeting Australian wine and dairy on Covid-19 spat

China, which was the third-largest investor in Germany in 2018, dropped to fourth place for the first time since 2009, when GTAI started compiling the data.

Britain rose from fourth place to become the second-largest foreign investor in Germany as companies alarmed that Brexit will hamper access to the European Union's single market set up affiliates in Europe's largest economy.

The data showed that 1,851 foreign companies moved to Germany last year, 10 per cent less than a year earlier. But the number of jobs they planned to create almost doubled to 42,000.

Foreign car and battery makers are driving the job boom created by foreign direct investment, Hermann said.

US electric car maker Tesla plans to build its European factory outside Berlin, Chinese carmaker Geely wants to set up an innovation centre south of Frankfurt, and Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) is planning a factory in eastern Germany.

GTAI expect foreign investments to fall this year as the coronavirus pandemic sinks the world economy into a recession.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

France revises down coronavirus death toll

US extends travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico land borders

UK Labour party cancels annual conference

World Bank warns pandemic could push 60 million into extreme poverty

Leading NGOs blast UN over virus pandemic inaction

Canada stores start reopening after Covid-19 lockdown

BREAKING NEWS

May 20, 2020 07:09 AM
Technology

Facebook to help struggling retailers create online stores

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Tuesday unveiled free tools for retailers hit by the pandemic to create online...

May 20, 2020 07:08 AM
Technology

Canada fines Facebook over misleading privacy claims

[OTTAWA] Facebook has agreed to pay a C$9 million (S$9.15 million) fine for making false or misleading claims about...

May 20, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

France revises down coronavirus death toll

[PARIS] France on Tuesday adjusted downwards its death toll for the coronavirus as a result of revisions to how...

May 20, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

US extends travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico land borders

[WASHINGTON] The United States and Canada said on Tuesday they would extend a ban on non-essential cross-border...

May 20, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

UK Labour party cancels annual conference

[LONDON] Britain's main opposition Labour party on Tuesday announced it was cancelling its annual conference...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.