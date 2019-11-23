You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China envoy warns of 'very bad damage' if Canada follows US lead on Hong Kong

Sat, Nov 23, 2019 - 6:17 AM

WH_HKPROTEST_181289.jpg
China's new ambassador to Canada on Friday warned Ottawa not to follow the US lead and formally back protesters in Hong Kong, saying such a move would cause "very bad damage" to already poor ties with Beijing.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[OTTAWA] China's new ambassador to Canada on Friday warned Ottawa not to follow the US lead and formally back protesters in Hong Kong, saying such a move would cause "very bad damage" to already poor ties with Beijing.

Canada, locked in a trade and diplomatic dispute with China, has repeatedly expressed concern about the safety of its 300,000 citizens in Hong Kong, hit by five months of mass demonstrations for more democracy and autonomy.

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed two bills to back the protesters and send a warning to China about human rights.

"If somebody here really tries to ... have this kind of law like that in the United States, it's very dangerous," said Chinese envoy Cong Peiwu, speaking in English.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"If anything happens like this it will certainly have a very bad damage on our bilateral relationship and that is not in the interests of Canada," he told a news conference in the embassy. He formally presented his credentials on Nov 1.

SEE ALSO

HK protests continue for 24th straight weekend

The uncompromising tone of his message indicated that while the ambassador may have changed, China's approach has not.

Mr Cong repeated Beijing's demand that Canada immediately release Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who is out on bail after Canadian police detained her on a US arrest warrant last December.

"This incident has led to the severe difficulties the two countries are facing nowadays," said Mr Cong.

Shortly after Meng's arrest, China picked up two Canadian citizens on state secret charges, and has since blocked imports of canola seed from Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, asked on Wednesday what additional measures Canada would take to protect its citizens in Hong Kong, said, "We will continue to call for de-escalation and an end to violence" while urging dialogue.

If Canada wanted to protect its citizens, it should ask "those rioters to stop the violence, otherwise those Canadians living in Hong Kong, how can they be safe?" Mr Cong said.

In a move that could further irritate China, two prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activists will accept an award on Saturday at a major Canadian gathering that is partly funded by the federal government.

Figo Chan and Emily Lau are due to accept the John McCain Prize for Leadership in Public Service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong. It will be presented to them at the Halifax International Security Forum in Atlantic Canada.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trump vague about whether he will veto bills that back Hong Kong protesters

It's 'ka-ching' time for payments firms

SBF takes on inequality with sustainable employment

World is building walls but Singapore must build bridges: DPM Heng

Eurozone output almost stalled in November: survey

China revises 2018 GDP up 2.1%, says will not significantly impact 2019 growth calculation

BREAKING

Nov 23, 2019 07:25 AM
Consumer

Netflix internal data signals users aren’t fleeing to Disney

[LOS ANGELES] Netflix Inc's internal data suggests the streaming giant hasn't been hurt yet by the launch of rival...

Nov 23, 2019 07:05 AM
Garage

WeWork names new executives, path to profitability by 2023: report

[NEW YORK] WeWork named four men to executive roles on Friday and outlined a six-point path to profitability, though...

Nov 23, 2019 06:32 AM
Government & Economy

Trump vague about whether he will veto bills that back Hong Kong protesters

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump was vague on Friday about whether he would sign or veto legislation to back...

Nov 23, 2019 06:11 AM
Stocks

Europe: Positive trade cues help stocks wrap up dour week on an upbeat note

[BENGALURU] European shares logged their best day in three weeks on Friday, as upbeat data out of major eurozone...

Nov 23, 2019 05:59 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil pulls back from 2-month highs on China trade worries

[NEW YORK] Oil prices fell on Friday, pulling back from two-month highs as concern over US-China trade talks...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly