You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China factory activity sees fastest growth in decade: survey

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 3:46 PM

file7dfqfu16h1vv0hhy9ci.jpg
Activity in China's factories expanded at its fastest pace in a decade last month, data showed Tuesday, the latest sign that the world's number two economy is well on track to recovery from the coronavirus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Activity in China's factories expanded at its fastest pace in a decade last month, data showed Tuesday, the latest sign that the world's number two economy is well on track to recovery from the coronavirus.

The purchasing managers index released by Chinese media group Caixin came just a day after official PMI figures showed growth at its fastest in more than three years.

PMIs are a key gauge of activity in the country's factories, and the Caixin survey covers small and medium-sized enterprises. It is seen by some as a more accurate reflection of China's economic situation than the official government figures, which more closely track the condition of large state groups.

The 54.9 reading for November smashed expectations - which were for a result around the same as October's 53.6 - and is the strongest since November 2010. Anything above 50 is considered growth.

The data suggested that manufacturing firms logged a "sharp and accelerated rise in production" in November, with companies attributing this to greater order volumes and recovery from Covid-19 disruptions earlier in the year.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Underlying data suggested that the upturn continued to be led by firmer domestic demand," said Caixin.

But it added that despite a substantial rise in purchasing activity, the time taken to receive goods continued to lengthen, with reports of stock shortages at suppliers.

The official November PMI came in at 52.1, data showed Monday, beating the 51.4 seen the month before and back at levels last seen in September 2017.

Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at consultancy Capital Economics, said the employment component was "particularly encouraging", adding that improvements in the labour market will drive further recovery in consumption.

Exports are also a factor. "Taken together, both surveys suggest that foreign demand for Covid-19 related products remains strong, amid fresh lockdowns abroad and hints at a further acceleration in export growth in the near-term," Capital Economics added in a report.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

A year after outbreak, Wuhan kin struggle to move on

South Korea's exports rise in November despite worsening pandemic

Indonesia Oct foreign visitor arrivals down 88% on year

Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble expected to be delayed further

Hong Kong takes aim at yacht parties in latest virus crackdown

MAS flags risks of financial stress ahead amid uneven economic recovery in 2021

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 1, 2020 03:52 PM
Transport

Egypt plans big rail expansion, nears agreement with Bechtel

[CAIRO] Egypt is rushing ahead with plans for an expansion of its metro and railway networks and is near agreement...

Dec 1, 2020 03:42 PM
Transport

Volkswagen accused of anticompetitive campaign by supplier

[FRANKFURT] Volkswagen AG allegedly waged a campaign to "demolish" a Bosnian parts supplier by conspiring to freeze...

Dec 1, 2020 03:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Malaysia to charge Top Glove over worker accommodations, government says

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia said on Tuesday it had opened an investigation and would take legal action against world's...

Dec 1, 2020 03:39 PM
Banking & Finance

Killing Libor proves even harder than global regulators imagined

[NEW YORK] Purging Libor from the financial system is proving no easy task.

Dec 1, 2020 03:33 PM
Transport

Singapore, Hong Kong defer start of air travel bubble; review set for end-December

THE launch of the much-anticipated air travel bubble (ATB) between Singapore and Hong Kong has been deferred yet...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Keppel, Top Glove, Yangzijiang, Singapore Paincare

S&P 500 to swallow Tesla in one gulp; shares surge

Grounded pilots out of practice spark airline safety fears

Bitcoin surges to all-time record as 2020 rally powers on

CapitaLand sells three malls, office building for S$448.7m; enters Japan logistics sector

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for