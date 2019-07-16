You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China-friendly Taiwan mayor beats Foxconn's Gou in opposition's presidential primary

Tue, Jul 16, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190716_TAIWAN16_3835950.jpg
Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu says both China and Taiwan are part of "one China", a cherished principle for Beijing.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Taipei

A CHINA-FRIENDLY mayor in Taiwan on Monday won the opposition party's nomination for the 2020 presidential election, beating Foxconn founder Terry Gou and issuing a direct challenge to President Tsai Ing-wen who is seeking re-election.

The opposition Kuomintang (KMT) said Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu beat four other contenders in a national tally for its primary race, including the billionaire founder of Apple supplier Foxconn.

The self-ruled island is set to hold its presidential election in January amid heightened tension with China, which considers Taiwan a wayward province and has never ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Han gained island-wide popularity after winning a mayoral election in November in the southern port city of Kaohsiung, formerly a stronghold of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

"The past three years under the rule of Tsai Ing-wen have been too disappointing," Mr Han told reporters at the KMT's headquarters in Taipei after the results. "DPP supporters should open their eyes and think it over." The China-friendly mayor triggered controversy after meetings with several senior officials in China this year, including Wang Zhimin, director of the Liaison Office of the People's Government in Hong Kong.

Mr Han has said both sides are part of "one China", a cherished principle for Beijing, and has previously described Taiwan independence as being "more scary" than syphilis.

He led a seven-day phone survey of more than 15,000 people across Taiwan, winning 44.8 per cent support, compared with Mr Gou's 27.7 per cent, who came second.

It was not immediately clear if Mr Gou would run as an independent candidate or drop out of the campaign.

A person familiar with Mr Gou's thinking told Reuters that Mr Gou was still consulting people on the matter and had not decided his next move.

Mr Gou, who launched an extensive primary campaign including banners on buses and online advertisements, thanked supporters and congratulated Mr Han. "I will never change my passion for the Republic of China. I will never give up my dedication to the Republic of China," Mr Gou said in a statement, using Taiwan's official name.

Another factor that could complicate Ms Tsai's bid for re-election is Taipei city mayor Ko Wen-je who could join the 2020 race as an independent, a senior adviser to Ms Tsai told Reuters. "There are many uncertainties ahead," the adviser, Yao Chia-wen, said. "If Ko runs, he would pose some threats to President Tsai. If Gou runs, Han will take more of a hit."

Ms Tsai's administration suffered a defeat in local elections late last year amid mounting criticism over her party's reform agenda and the rising pressure from China. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Most working adults not financially ready for retirement

Further curbs on money lending to foreigners

Singapore's virtual banks offer homegrown AI a chance to shine

China's economy sputters with 6.2% growth in Q2

Govt rolls out IT tools to boost security of sensitive data

Singapore is 3rd in Asia-Pacific for nurturing women entrepreneurs

Editor's Choice

BT_20190715_CCWALLETTAN_3834803.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Garage

E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space

BP_Singapore Exchange_150719_5.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Junior miner, bullion-linked ETF on SGX rally on gold rush

BT_20190715_LTTOPLINE_3834860.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Accrelist turns around with final facelift

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space
3 GuocoLand mounts drive to be leader in urban rejuvenation
4 1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey
5 Von der Leyen's bid for EU top job hangs in the balance

Must Read

BP_retire_150719_114.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey

sgx.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX considers volatility controls for pre-open and pre-close trading

BP_SGcondo_150719_120.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Real Estate

Developers sell 821 private homes in June, 26% higher on year, down 14% from May: URA data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly