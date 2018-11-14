China has the conditions to 'energise' market: Premier Li

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
DESPITE its slowing economy, China will continue to open up its market while streamlining its business and tax regulations instead of relying on economic stimulus.
At the same time, it will "crack down harshly" on intellectual property infringements, substandard projects
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg