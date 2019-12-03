You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China hints US blacklist imminent in threat to trade talks

Tue, Dec 03, 2019 - 1:17 PM

rk_HKprotest_031219.jpg
Chinese state media said the government will soon publish a list of "unreliable entities" that could lead to sanctions against US companies, signalling that trade talks between the two nations are increasingly under threat from disputes over human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[HONG KONG] Chinese state media said the government will soon publish a list of "unreliable entities" that could lead to sanctions against US companies, signalling that trade talks between the two nations are increasingly under threat from disputes over human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

The Communist Party-backed Global Times said in a tweet early Tuesday that the list was being sped up in response to a bill sponsored by Republican Senator Marco Rubio requiring measures against Chinese officials involved in alleged abuses of Uighur Muslims in the far west region of Xinjiang. Beijing has threatened to publish such a list of companies since May, after the US placed restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co.

A response from China on the Xinjiang issue that hits US companies would add another obstacle as the two countries struggle to finalise a phase-one deal to de-escalate the trade war. On Monday, US President Donald Trump said that legislation signed last week censuring China over the protests in Hong Kong had already complicated the talks.

Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin went further on Twitter, saying that US officials may face visa restrictions and US passport holders could be banned from entering the province. China stands accused of incarcerating as many as a million Uighurs as part of an anti-terrorism campaign, actions it describes as voluntary re-education.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China hasn't specified which companies would be affected by the blacklist, though courier firm FedEx has been under particular scrutiny this year. A re-escalation of trade tensions also places more focus on a Dec 15 deadline for Mr Trump to add yet more tariffs on Chinese imports.

SEE ALSO

China wants sales of new-energy vehicles to be 25% of all car sales in 2025

The US House of Representatives is expected to vote Tuesday on the Xinjiang bill, which was passed by the Senate in September. The vote comes shortly after Mr Trump signed into law a bill that supports pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong by placing the city's special trading status under annual review and threatening sanctions on officials who undermine its semi-autonomy from Beijing.

That legislation, along with a bill that bans the export of crowd control devices to Hong Kong police, led China to threaten sanctions on some human rights organizations and halt US naval visits to the city.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Najib testifies in 1MDB scandal-linked trial

Singapore salaries to rise in 2020 as talent pool is 'shrinking': Mercer survey

Australia's central bank holds rates

Australia government spending adds to GDP growth in Q3

Scotland threatens Boris Johnson's election dream

Protests test sympathies of Chinese mainlanders in Hong Kong

BREAKING

Dec 3, 2019 01:38 PM
Transport

China wants sales of new-energy vehicles to be 25% of all car sales in 2025

[BEIJING] China hopes new-energy vehicle (NEV) sales can reach around a quarter of all car sales in 2025, up from a...

Dec 3, 2019 01:27 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon down 0.22% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in negative territory on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index losing 0.22 per cent...

Dec 3, 2019 01:25 PM
Government & Economy

Najib testifies in 1MDB scandal-linked trial

[KUALA LUMPUR] Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak took to the witness box for the first time on Tuesday to...

Dec 3, 2019 01:13 PM
Banking & Finance

Europe's finance chiefs to call for anti-money laundering agency

[BRUSSELS] Europe's finance chiefs are to confront a wave of money-laundering scandals within the banking industry...

Dec 3, 2019 01:09 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore salaries to rise in 2020 as talent pool is 'shrinking': Mercer survey

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's economy may be facing headwinds and inflation's muted but companies in the South-east Asian...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly