You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China may allow more meat imports to fill gap left by pig fever

Mon, Jun 10, 2019 - 10:00 PM

doc75qe832mzyuo770iqz_doc71rvr61grz41c0h4mq5.jpg
Beijing is preparing to allow more sources of imported meat in an effort to overcome potential pork shortages as African swine fever curbs domestic hog herds, according to the China Meat Association.
REUTERS

[BEIJING] Beijing is preparing to allow more sources of imported meat in an effort to overcome potential pork shortages as African swine fever curbs domestic hog herds, according to the China Meat Association.

China may lift restrictions on buffalo meat imports from India as well as live cows and sheep from Mongolia and pork from Russia, Gao Guan, the vice president of the association, said Monday in Beijing. China is also looking to expedite the resumption of UK beef imports to this year after agreeing to lift a ban in 2018, he said. Shipments had been expected to resume in 2020.

"Though China is boosting its own production, more countries will also be allowed to export to the country after the outbreak of African swine fever," Mr Gao said. "The expansion of meat imports will cover any potential animal protein shortages in the country."

Exports from the targeted countries are currently restricted for a number of reasons including BSE and swine fever. There is currently no timetable for the changes, which are pending final approval from China's customs, Mr Gao said. The General Administration of Customs couldn't be reached for comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Beijing is seeking to expand potential sources of imported protein as the nation culls more than 1 million hogs to contain the spread of African swine fever while shunning supplies from the US because of its ongoing trade dispute with Washington. China recently allowed poultry imports from Russia for the first time since the Soviet era.

Germany's agriculture minister plans to visit China later this week in a bid to ease trade restrictions on products like beef and poultry, according to a press release on Monday.

Increasing the potential sources of tested and certified meat would also help reduce smuggling into the country, Mr Gao said. Beijing has recently stiffened controls at its borders to clamp down on illicit trade of produce from its immediate neighbours.

China's pork production may decline about 30 per cent in 2019 because of African swine fever, Rabobank predicted in April. A drop of that size would be roughly the same as Europe's entire annual pork supply, the bank said.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Favourite Johnson pledges tax cut as race to succeed PM May starts

London Mayor frustrated with attempts to 'make city poorer'

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore 2018 healthcare cost inflation hits 10%, 10 times the economic inflation rate: Mercer report

Indonesia's May inflation at highest in over a year

Brazil's Lula jailed to keep him from 2018 election: report

Editor's Choice

BT_20190610_LMXMAPLE101ZDU_3803579.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years

BP_kids_100619_9.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Opinion

Cover for babies and kids: A primer

BT_20190610_VIGOLDBELL_3804123.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goldbell eyes mobility tech for growth

Most Read

1 My iPhone guessed I was pregnant
2 Changi has world's 2nd most valuable airport brand: report
3 Blurred lines as telcos revamp mobile products
4 Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years
5 Power unshackled: Singapore's open electricity market

Must Read

BP_SGhealth_100619_91.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore 2018 healthcare cost inflation hits 10%, 10 times the economic inflation rate: Mercer report

doc75qb041kjn6s3isdmcd_doc742o60uc0441euuh2eh4.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_CBD_100619_86.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore business sentiment edges up after 3 straight quarters of decline

Shophouses Baghad Street (Photo Credit - CBRE).jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Real Estate

Group of 5 Kampong Glam shophouses on sale with S$23.8m indicative price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening