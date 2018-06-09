You are here

China May CPI up 1.8% y-o-y, PPI up 4.1% y-o-y

Sat, Jun 09, 2018 - 10:41 AM

China's annual consumer inflation was steady at 1.8 per cent in May, unchanged from April and in line with economists' forecasts, official data showed on Saturday.
[BEIJING] China's annual consumer inflation was steady at 1.8 per cent in May, unchanged from April and in line with economists' forecasts, official data showed on Saturday.

The consumer price index (CPI) had been expected to rise 1.8 per cent from a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll.

The producer price index (PPI) rose 4.1 per cent from a year earlier, accelerating from the previous month's rise of 3.4 per cent, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on its website.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted producer inflation would pick up to 3.9 per cent in May.

China has set its 2018 consumer inflation goal at "around 3 per cent", in line with last year's target.

REUTERS

