You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China needs to ensure policies boost economy: Premier Li

Thu, Nov 21, 2019 - 12:28 PM

nz_li_211173.jpg
China needs to make better use of its various policy tools to boost the economy, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China needs to make better use of its various policy tools to boost the economy, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday.

All possible means will be used to lower real interest rates, and monetary policy needs to be better suited to boosting economic activity, Mr Li told reporters after a roundtable with World Bank and IMF chiefs.

China's economy has maintained a stable performance this year and the government is confident that it will achieve the main social and economic targets for 2019, said Mr Li.

China's economic growth has slowed to a near 30-year low, pressured by sluggish domestic and global demand and US trade tariffs.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Thai Oct exports drop 4.54% y-o-y, worse than forecast

In Austin, Donald Trump praises Apple chief Tim Cook's 'great job'

Singapore trade and NODX growth forecasts trimmed after further declines in Q3

Singapore's Q3 manufacturing decline milder than feared; factory recovery expected in 2020

Bushfire threat spreads in Australia as smoke chokes Sydney

Hong Kong rights bill clears US Congress, heads to Trump

BREAKING

Nov 21, 2019 12:26 PM
Government & Economy

Thai Oct exports drop 4.54% y-o-y, worse than forecast

[BANGKOK] Thailand's customs-cleared exports fell in October for a third straight month, down 4.54 per cent from a...

Nov 21, 2019 11:36 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks tumble as US bill fuels economy fears

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks plunged on Thursday after US lawmakers passed a bill supporting the city's rights,...

Nov 21, 2019 11:29 AM
Technology

Alibaba’s bankers get more buck for their bang

[HONG KONG] Phalanxes of bankers have been enlisted around the world to sell a combined US$45 billion of stock in...

Nov 21, 2019 11:09 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets plunge on trade fears after US passes Hong Kong rights bill

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong led losses as Asian markets tanked on Thursday after US lawmakers passed a bill supporting the...

Nov 21, 2019 11:00 AM
Garage

Carousell to merge with 701Search, valuing it at over US$850m

ONLINE marketplace operator Carousell has agreed to merge with 701Search, the classifieds firm owned by Norweigen...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly