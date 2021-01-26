You are here
China, New Zealand agree to expand trade deal: Xinhua
[BEIJING] China and New Zealand signed a protocol on upgrading the bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries, China's official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.
China will open up sectors such as aviation, education and finance as part of the upgraded FTA, the report said, while New Zealand will increase visa quotas for Chinese language teachers and tour guides. The report did not elaborate further on what other changes will be implemented.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes