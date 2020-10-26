You are here

China reports surge in symptomless Covid-19 infections

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 11:37 AM

China reported the highest number of asymptomatic Covid-19 cases in nearly seven months, following a mass infection of an unknown origin in the northwestern Xinjiang region.
Xinjiang health authorities found 137 asymptomatic cases on Sunday amid a testing drive for the 4.75...

