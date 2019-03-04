You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China says US trade talks progress "well received"

Mon, Mar 04, 2019 - 1:13 PM

ak-chinaus04.jpg
The "substantive progress" China and the United States have made in their trade talks has been "well-received" in both countries and around the world, a senior Chinese official said on Monday, maintaining Beijing's previous upbeat assessment of discussions.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] The "substantive progress" China and the United States have made in their trade talks has been "well-received" in both countries and around the world, a senior Chinese official said on Monday, maintaining Beijing's previous upbeat assessment of discussions.

"History shows cooperation is the best choice for the world's two largest economies," Zhang Yesui, a former Chinese ambassador in Washington and now spokesman for China's largely rubber-stamp parliament, told a news briefing.

China and the United States have imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of each others' goods, and the talks are aimed at de-escalating a conflict that has roiled financial markets, disrupted manufacturing supply chains and shrunk US farm exports.

"So far they have achieved substantive progress on many issues of mutual interest," Mr Zhang said ahead of parliament's opening on Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Economic and trade tries between China and the United States are mutually beneficial, win-win by the nature, and we hope that both sides can continue to step up consultations, to reach a mutually-beneficial, win-win agreement."

Mr Zhang's remarks echoed comments made late last month by the Chinese's government's top diplomat.

Mr Zhang noted that aside from the trade dispute, the two countries also regularly clash over issues like human rights, the disputed South China Sea and self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

While China will defend its sovereignty, security and development interests, it is also dedicated to having a relationship with the United States based on mutual respect and non-confrontation, he said.

"The two countries's history, culture, social system and development stage certainly have many differences," Mr Zhang said.

"It's totally normal to have differences and disputes, but this does not inevitably lead to antagonism or confrontation."

It is in neither country's interests to clash or have confrontation, Mr Zhang added.

"Using the old thinking of the Cold War to deal with new problems in the context of globalisation definitely won't get you anywhere."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore reviewing whether court can order disputing parties to attend mediation

Australia economy hits dry spell as incomes fail to flow

Indonesia, Australia sign long-awaited trade deal

Tornado kills 14 in US state of Alabama: officials

Trump blames Cohen testimony for failure of summit with North Korea

Eyeing Russia, EU girds for cyberthreats to Parliament vote

Editor's Choice

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

BT_20190304_CCQUEST1_3712005.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Garage

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

BT_20190304_PGQOO_3712452.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Qoo10 sharpens focus on S-E Asia

Most Read

1 The Trump-Kim bromance: is the honeymoon over?
2 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
3 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
4 Legaltech and the law: How tech will change the practice
5 Cancer immunotherapy biotech Tessa Therapeutics names industry veteran to board

Must Read

Mar 4, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

AK_gmbr2_0403.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Real Estate

Gambas Way industrial site on reserve list triggered for tender: JTC

Mar 4, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, First Sponsor, Mirach Energy, Transcorp, Trek 2000, AMP Capital

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening