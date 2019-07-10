China sees economic growth continuing in range of 6-6.5%

The Chinese government is confident that economic growth can remain within a range of 6-6.5 per cent, Finance Minister Liu Kun said during a conference in Milan on Wednesday.

Speaking at an Italy-China financial dialogue, Mr Liu said protectionism could however harm global growth and said Beijing would continue to promote the role of multilateral organisations such as the World Trade Organisation and the G20.

He did not mention the current US-China trade dispute.

REUTERS