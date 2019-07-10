You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China sees economic growth continuing in range of 6-6.5%

Wed, Jul 10, 2019 - 11:13 PM

doc765tu8jdk2c1kmo0n26j_doc752k5l8ts0o10djogbm5.jpg
The Chinese government is confident that economic growth can remain within a range of 6-6.5 per cent, Finance Minister Liu Kun said during a conference in Milan on Wednesday.
REUTERS

[MILAN] The Chinese government is confident that economic growth can remain within a range of 6-6.5 per cent, Finance Minister Liu Kun said during a conference in Milan on Wednesday.

Speaking at an Italy-China financial dialogue, Mr Liu said protectionism could however harm global growth and said Beijing would continue to promote the role of multilateral organisations such as the World Trade Organisation and the G20.

He did not mention the current US-China trade dispute. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

US May wholesale inventories unrevised; sales edge up

Fed's Powell says trade, global growth concerns continue to weigh on US economy

Thai king endorses new Cabinet weeks after disputed election

New EU chief nominee hopes Britain will ditch Brexit

New Thai leader keeps junta's powers of arbitrary detention

Think-tank trims Greek 2019 economic growth forecast to 1.8%

Editor's Choice

colin-th-9.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets

BT_20190710_KRUPICBU_3830951.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse

nwy_KINDERWORLD_100719_04_2x.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld delays IPO until 'more favourable time'

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
3 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
4 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
5 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe

Must Read

file765kyd3bfnlxze5tm0j.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses

doc765ptuxybfr1exfxwkzh_doc70yrbuqbtvagqqizl2b.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Iswaran calls on SMEs in domestic sector to get help going digital

nwy_condo_090719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents dip in June, HDB rents edge up: SRX flash data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly