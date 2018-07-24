You are here
China state-owned firms' profits up 21% y-o-y in Jan-June: Securities Times
Tue, Jul 24, 2018 - 11:08 AM
[BEIJING] China state-owned firms' profits rose 21.1 per cent from a year earlier to 1.72 trillion yuan (S$345 billion) in the first half of this year, the Securities Times reported on Tuesday, citing China's finance ministry.
REUTERS
sentifi.com
Market voices on:
Government & Economy
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Breaking News
Editor's Choice
Most Read
Must Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait