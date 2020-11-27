You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China to charge 12 from Hong Kong caught fleeing by boat

Fri, Nov 27, 2020 - 9:31 PM

AK_chflag_2711.jpg
Chinese authorities said on Friday they were set to charge 12 people from Hong Kong with border violations after they were detained in China more than three months ago while trying to flee from the city by speedboat.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Chinese authorities said on Friday they were set to charge 12 people from Hong Kong with border violations after they were detained in China more than three months ago while trying to flee from the city by speedboat.

The 12, who had all faced charges in Hong Kong linked to anti-government protests, have been held virtually incommunicado in a mainland prison since they were detained at sea, apparently while trying to reach the democratic island of Taiwan.

A relative of one of the detainees told Reuters on Friday she doubted the fairness of the legal process for the 12. They face charges of illegal border crossing and organising an illicit border crossing, which could carry a sentence of up to seven years in jail, mainland authorities said.

"The investigation of 12 Hong Kong people who were found unlawfully crossing the border has ended," authorities in Yantian district of the southern mainland city of Shenzhen said.

The 11 men and one woman were captured by the Chinese coastguard on Aug 23. The youngest is 16.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In a joint statement, families of seven of the detainees said this month their lawyers, chosen from a list provided by Chinese authorities, passed on letters similar in content, all describing good conditions in prison and urging their families and neighbours back home not to worry.

The families said they were suspicious of the praise in the letters describing how well they had been treated in prison.

Beatrice Li, sister of Andy Li, one of the detained, told Reuters on Friday: "It is not a fair legal process that they are undergoing." The father of detainee Cheng Tsz-ho said: "The faster the trial, the faster we can know how long they will be detained ...

I hope we can ... have a fair and just judicial trial." Their case has attracted a lot of interest in the former British colony as a rare instance of Chinese authorities arresting people trying to leave at a time of growing fears about prospects for the city's high degree of autonomy.

All of the 12 had faced charges in Hong Kong linked to an anti-government protest movement, including rioting and violation of a contentious national security law that China imposed in June.

Authorities have denied family and lawyers access to the 12, insisting they be represented by officially appointed lawyers.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan ruling party calls for major green investment in draft plan

Thai protesters target would-be coup makers as rumours swirl

Malaysia inks pact with Pfizer to vaccinate 6.4 million citizens

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Opec+ calls last-minute talks to prepare for oil-cuts decision

No bonus for civil servants this year; 2,400 lower-wage workers to get S$1,200

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 27, 2020 09:36 PM
Transport

VW speeds up work on small electric car, culls combustion models

[BERLIN] Volkswagen is accelerating development of a compact electric car that will cost less than 30,000 euros (S$...

Nov 27, 2020 08:14 PM
Government & Economy

Japan ruling party calls for major green investment in draft plan

[TOKYO] Japan's ruling party will call on the government to promote environmental investment with a major decade-...

Nov 27, 2020 08:09 PM
Technology

Suspected North Korean hackers targeted Covid vaccine maker AstraZeneca: sources

[LONDON] Suspected North Korean hackers have tried to break into the systems of British drugmaker AstraZeneca in...

Nov 27, 2020 07:53 PM
Government & Economy

Thai protesters target would-be coup makers as rumours swirl

[BANGKOK] Thai anti-government protesters called for an end to coups in the Southeast Asian country on Friday as...

Nov 27, 2020 07:45 PM
Transport

Tesla recalls 870 cars in China over defective roofs

[BEIJING] US electric car maker Tesla is recalling 870 vehicles in China over defective roofs, part of which could...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDT scraps electric-taxi business in Singapore on 'debilitating' Covid-19 hit

Hot stock: Biolidics jumps 22.6% on news of Covid-19 test kit distribution

Lee Foundation unit sells Haig Road property

Jumbo to buy 75% stake in Kok Kee Wanton Noodle; posts full-year S$8.2m loss

No bonus for civil servants this year; 2,400 lower-wage workers to get S$1,200

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for