China to crack down on dishonesty in transport, including ride services

[BEIJING] China's state planner said on Monday that it and other government departments will crack down on dishonest and illegal conduct in the transportation sector, including taxi and internet ride-hailing services.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said various government departments will push to improve overall governance of operators in the transport sector, which also include civil aviation and railway transport.

The statement comes after Chinese authorities harshly criticised the country's top ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing after a passenger was raped and killed by a driver in the eastern city of Wenzhou.

