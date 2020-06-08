You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China trade surplus surges to record as medical exports jump

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200608_EXPORT_4138731.jpg
The record surplus comes as the prices of commodities that China buys, such as crude oil, natural gas and soy beans, declined. Exports, meantime, have come off their lows, helped in part by sales of masks and other medical supplies as countries around the world battle to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
PHOTO: AFP

Beijing

CHINA'S trade surplus surged to a record in May as exports fell less than expected, helped by an increase in medical-related sales, and imports slumped along with commodity prices.

Exports decreased 3.3 per cent in dollar terms from a year earlier, beating economists' estimates, while imports plunged 16.7 per cent. That resulted in a trade surplus of US$62.93 billion.

The record surplus comes as the prices of commodities that China buys, such as crude oil, natural gas and soy beans, declined. Exports, meantime, have come off their lows, helped in part by sales of masks and other medical supplies as countries around the world battle to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

"The recent acceleration in export growth of anti-epidemic materials contributed considerably to China's exports," CICC analyst Liu Liu wrote in a note. "China's full-year export growth in 2020 may be better than our previous expectations."

SEE ALSO

China's services sector bounces back into growth, job losses continue: Caixin PMI

Net exports of goods and services in the second quarter will increase substantially from a year earlier, swinging to a "large positive contribution" to GDP growth after dragging in the first quarter, the analyst wrote. Exports of medical devices increased 88.5 per cent, according to CICC.

While China increased commodities imports, the average price has fallen, according to a statement from the customs bureau. The average purchase price of crude oil slumped 21.2 per cent in yuan terms in the first five months of the year, although the volume of purchases rose 5.2 per cent, it said.

The price for coal, natural gas, soy bean and other commodities also dropped. The value of auto imports shrunk by 31.3 per cent.

"The slump in imports is mainly due to a high base from last year and the fall in commodities prices," said Xing Zhaopeng, an economist at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd in Shanghai.

"The volume of most major import items rose, showing China's economy is gradually recovering."

The export of textile products including masks jumped 25.5 per cent in yuan terms in the first five months, the second-largest export item after mechanical products, according to the customs.

Exports to the US slipped 1.2 per cent from a year earlier, while those to India slumped 51 per cent and Brazil's were down 26 per cent amid those countries' battle to stem the spread of Covid-19. Imports slumped 13.5 per cent from the U.S., 43.5 per cent from Hong Kong and 29 per cent from the European Union. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Money FM podcast: A special interview with Minister Lawrence Wong

Unity, resilience needed to deal with this generation's 'most dangerous crisis': PM

Singapore did not take in 'large flows' of Hong Kong deposits: MAS

Working together to come out stronger, more integrated, better able to respond to challenges

Rouble's surge gives green light for Russia to slash rates

Malaysia to further ease curbs from June 10

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 7, 2020 08:06 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore must strengthen social compact, improve safety nets: PM Lee

THE government will think carefully about how to improve the country’s social safety nets beyond the Covid-19 crisis...

Jun 7, 2020 07:35 PM
Consumer

AstraZeneca is said to approach Gilead about potential merger

[LONDON] AstraZeneca has approached rival drugmaker Gilead Sciences about a potential merger, according to people...

Jun 7, 2020 07:32 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore did not take in 'large flows' of Hong Kong deposits: MAS

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Sunday stepped out to clarify that Singapore has not received "large...

Jun 7, 2020 07:30 PM
Transport

Emirates, Etihad extend temporary salary cuts to Sept

[DUBAI] Gulf carriers Emirates and Etihad Airways are extending the period of reduced pay for their staff until...

Jun 7, 2020 07:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Debt repayment led to falling trend of DPU: HPHT

HUTCHISON Port Holdings Trust (HPHT) on Sunday said the declining trend of its distributions to unitholders was due...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.