You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China unveils plan to tie Hong Kong, Macau closer to mainland

Mon, Feb 18, 2019 - 11:07 PM

doc744v9zjlpe1uhxmmolq_doc72fwnajr3gk4rg6neva.jpg
President Xi Jinping last year inaugurated a US$15 billion, 55-kilometer bridge, the world's longest sea crossing, linking Hong Kong with Macau and the mainland city of Zhuhai.
AFP

[BEIJING] China's State Council unveiled a sweeping plan to link Hong Kong and Macau with cities in southern China to create a so-called Greater Bay Area, aiming to make it a high-tech megalopolis to rival California's Silicon Valley.

The plan, issued by Xinhua News Agency late Monday, said the government will seek to turn the area into a leading global innovation hub, boost infrastructure connectivity between cities, strengthen Hong Kong's role as an international center of finance, shipping and trade as well as the center for the offshore yuan business.

The Greater Bay Area is challenged by diverging social, legal and customs systems, which have impeded the free flow of resources, according to the outline plan text. A comprehensive blueprint can "add new impetus into the development of Hong Kong and Macau" and help build "world-class cluster of cities," it said.

The region - with more than 67 million residents - would boast a trillion-dollar economy and eclipse Japan as the world's fourth-largest exporter, according to HSBC Holdings Plc.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The long-awaited plan has led to some unease in Hong Kong that further integration will erode the autonomy that allows the city to maintain separate legal, monetary and political systems from communist China.

China has already spent billions of dollars on infrastructure projects linking the cities, and the plan now envisages a strategy for the region that stretches to 2035.

President Xi Jinping last year inaugurated a US$15 billion, 55-kilometer bridge, the world's longest sea crossing, linking Hong Kong with Macau and the mainland city of Zhuhai. In September, Hong Kong plugged into China's 15,500-mile high-speed rail network with a futuristic new terminus overlooking the Victoria Harbor.

The railway faced resistance from Hong Kong democracy activists because of the location of the Chinese border crossing in the terminus building. They argued it would undermine a constitutional ban on mainland law enforcement officers operating in the city. Hong Kong passed the enabling legislation in June, but only after China's national parliament stepped in to ratify the plan.

Under the blueprint, the major cities of the Greater Bay Area will establish themselves as hubs for different sectors.

Hong Kong will focus on international finance, navigation and trade. Macau will be an international tourism city and a platform for trade with Portuguese speaking countries such as Brazil. Guangzhou, formerly known as Canton, will take a role as an administrative hub while Shenzhen - home to Huawei Technologies Co - will expand its role as a special economic zone and tech hub.

The government will support Hong Kong and Macau banks and insurers in setting up units in some cities including Shenzhen and Guangzhou, according to the document. China will also study setting up a yuan-denominated securities market in Macau.

Here are some other details in the plan:

Hong Kong will set up a financing and investment platform for the Belt and Road Initiative

Guangzhou will build a regional trading center for private equity, property rights and commodities; a futures exchange with carbon emissions as the first product

The government will support Macau in becoming a yuan clearing center for Portuguese-speaking nations

Enterprises in the Greater Bay Area can issue cross-border yuan-denominated bonds

Cross-border use of the yuan will be encouraged, and cross-border investment by residents and financial institutions will be expanded to include more financial products.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

EU tells small businesses to brace for tax burdens in event of no-deal Brexit

Singapore Budget 2019: Budget deficit of S$3.48b expected for FY19

India central bank to pay early 280b rupees in dividend to government

Singapore Budget 2019: Surplus instead of deficit in FY18, one-off Bicentennial Bonus to be paid

Eurosceptic forces to gain in EU elections: poll

Saudi prince starts Asia trip pledging US$20 billion for Pakistan

Editor's Choice

BT_20190218_LMXFRAGRANCEIZLL_3698201.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b

BP_Hyflux_180219_5.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors

BT_20190218_MRBEST6NCF_3698530.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?

Most Read

1 Hyflux's replies to Sias raise more questions
2 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
3 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
4 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
5 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200

Must Read

20190218_1550477226706_5370507754898736_0_3sa0_zuann.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019: Doubling down on restructuring, S$1.1b Bicentennial Bonus

hzbudget0218a.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6vxt6srl6o91jcr7p12g.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore January non-oil exports fall 10.1% for worst showing in over 2 years

file7414va1wl3nv9a193wl.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening